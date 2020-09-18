Clatsop County disclosed Friday that six workers at the Pacific Seafood plant in Warrenton tested positive for the coronavirus.
Five of the cases were among nine new cases the county reported Friday afternoon, while the other worker lives in Pacific County, Washington.
Some of the other new cases involve two other workplaces, but the county declined to disclose the workplaces or provide any additional information.
The new cases include a man in his 40s living in the southern part of the county.
The others live in the northern part of the county, including a female between the ages of 10 and 19, a woman in her 30s, two men in their 30s, two men in their 40s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s.
Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director, said the Oregon Health Authority will handle the new Pacific Seafood cases.
The health authority took over contact tracing and other steps after a worker at Pacific Seafood tested positive for the virus in late June.
County leaders described it at the time as a joint decision, but it came after several days of tension between the county, the health authority and the seafood processor over how to respond to the case.
McNickle disclosed earlier this month that a man in his 40s who tested positive was a worker at Pacific Seafood.
The county has reported 115 cases since March. Ninety-seven have recovered, according to the county, and the others were convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 30,342 cases and 521 deaths from the virus statewide as of Friday morning.
The health authority tracked 5,363 test results in Clatsop County, including 109 of the positive cases.
