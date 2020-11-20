Clatsop County on Friday reported nine new coronavirus cases.
The cases include a woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s living in the northern part of the county. The others live in the southern part of the county and include a male between 10 and 19, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s and a man and woman in their 60s.
All nine were reportedly recovering at home.
The county has recorded 332 virus cases since March. According to the county, four people have been hospitalized and one has died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.