North Coast leaders again urge visitors to stay away over virus

With a forecast for warm and sunny weather on the horizon, North Coast leaders concerned about stemming the spread of the coronavirus are renewing their efforts to keep visitors away.
They want to avoid a repeat of what happened on a Saturday in March when daytrippers and others hoping for a spring break getaway came to the coast despite appeals to stay home. Last weekend, large numbers of clam diggers also showed up at popular spots like Sunset Beach.
“Community leaders in Clatsop County and the cities of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Gearhart, Seaside and Warrenton are reminding residents of the Pacific Northwest to continue to ‘Stay Home, Save Lives,’” stated a message from local governments Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Kate Brown issued a stay-at-home order in March after people disregarded the state's recommendations to limit unnecessary travel.
Beaches on the North Coast are not closed except for the portion of the beach that Seaside shares jurisdiction with the state. The county and the state have discouraged people from driving to the beach, however, by restricting beach access and parking lots.
Cannon Beach has asked the state to consider closing the beaches, according to Rick Hudson, the city’s emergency manager.
The county is installing gates at two primary beach access roads, Sunset Beach Road and Del Rey Beach Road. County leaders are still determining when the gates will be closed and how limited access will be enforced.
“We don’t want people coming to this area any more than we think it’s appropriate to go to their backyard,” said Mark Winstanley, the city manager in Seaside.
People need to know they can’t simply blow off the governor’s order because there is a sunny day and they want to go to the beach, Hudson said.
Clatsop County had five reported cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday. Small coastal hospitals are not equipped to deal with a major outbreak, Hudson said.
“We’re going to feel it and not recover and we’re afraid of that,” he added.
North Coast communities responded with emergency declarations and restrictions on campgrounds, hotels and other lodging following the surge of visitors on the Saturday in March. The state later closed parks and recreation sites like Fort Stevens State Park and Arcadia Beach.
