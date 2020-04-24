North Coast leaders want a unified reopening from the coronavirus

With unemployment skyrocketing, people anxious to restart some semblance of normal life and Oregon planning a phased reopening of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, North Coast leaders want a unified approach that prioritizes locals.
Social distancing appears to be stemming the spread of the virus, but government restrictions are wreaking havoc.
“While we have to be careful, we also cannot stand still,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement on her draft framework for reopening. “The shuttering of an economy at this scale has never happened before. Likewise, the reopening of a shuttered economy of this scale has never happened before.”
Reopening depends on the downward trajectory of coronavirus symptoms and cases for at least two weeks, as well as the capacity of hospitals to treat a surge of patients. The state must also ramp up the ability to test for the virus, quarantine new patients and trace their contacts. If the health metrics are met, counties can apply with the state to reopen.
Michael McNickle, Clatsop County’s public health director, said the county has started to receive more questions about when that might happen. But he wants to let the science drive decision-making. The county has not reported a new case of the virus in two weeks.
“Like everybody else, I’m curious how we’re going to do this,” McNickle said. “I am one of those who think that if we open too soon and aren’t careful we will have a second surge that we’ll have to then maybe think about doing this again.”
Of the 406 test results from Clatsop County tracked by the Oregon Health Authority as of Friday morning, six have been positive, with four so far recovered and none needing hospitalization.
Ellen Heinitz, a naturopathic physician and the county’s community health project manager, said the county will get 500 more testing kits as the state loosens testing requirements, with a promise of more tests once they are used.
Phased reopening
The state has set up work groups to look at how to lift restrictions on restaurants, retail, child care, personal services, transit and outdoor recreation. Officials hope to finalize the framework for a phased reopening by early May.
Under a first phase, social gatherings could increase to 10 people, although vulnerable populations would be asked to continue sheltering at home. Restaurants and bars could open to sit-down dining with strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols.
If coronavirus symptoms and cases continue to slide, a second phase would increase social gatherings to 50 people, allow nonessential travel and reopen schools, gyms and other large venues with social distancing.
A third phase would allow mass gatherings, unrestricted employment and visits to vulnerable populations in nursing homes.
Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer reached out to other mayors to review the governor’s framework and provide feedback to the county. They signaled their support for the county’s leadership and a science-based, synchronized approach.
“If individual cities were to open differing parts of their economies, it could result in serious repercussions for our people, law enforcement and business communities,” Balensifer wrote in an email from the mayors to county leadership.
County Manager Don Bohn believes the county is weeks away from the first phase of reopening.
“It’s not going to be as quick as some people would hope,” he said. “But I think that falls into the prudency category because there are issues with capacity to test and some other things that need to continually expand for us to really open it up.”
Bohn described the county as like an insulated box with the aggressive social distancing measures in place. The county needs to see how a phased reopening affects locals before making decisions that will invite visitors, he said.
The county Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to extend the county’s emergency declaration and the emergency order closing hotels, vacation rentals and campgrounds to visitors through May. The Warrenton City Commission will likely sync its emergency order to the county’s at its next meeting on Tuesday. The Astoria City Council extended a similar emergency order through at least May 18.
The county intends on keeping restrictions on hotels until the governor lifts limits on nonessential travel in a second phase of reopening. County leaders along the coast also met with the governor’s office and state parks officials Thursday to get consensus on how to move forward in regards to parks and beaches.
Calls to reopen
Although most North Coast leaders are in consensus about moving forward cautiously, many have received pressure from constituents to reopen.
County Commissioner Sarah Nebeker said she has received a lot of calls from small businesses expressing concern and confusion. She said some might see the extension of the county’s emergency orders as punitive.
Commissioner Mark Kujala believes the county is taking the right approach, but said people will become more restless as long as they are not getting help. “Folks aren’t receiving their unemployment benefits,” he said. “They filed six, seven weeks ago and (they have) yet to get payments in a lot of cases. And this is causing a lot of the pressure that we hear about folks wanting to get back to work and open up.”
Warrenton is preparing a resolution to demand state unemployment benefits be released. At a recent Warrenton City Commission meeting, Commissioner Mark Baldwin said the region needs to get back to business as usual if it looks like it dodged a bullet with the coronavirus.
“There are a lot of people that are not working, not able to work, don’t know if they’re going back to work,” he said. “And the sooner we answer those questions, the more trust and clarity we give them.”
Balensifer said he’s mostly heard from people applauding the city’s efforts to stem the spread of the virus and from those who think it’s too soon to start reopening.
“I’ve gotten a lot of nonconstituents from other cities — not just in the county but outside the county — asking me to open up,” he said. “Sorry, I’m not really responsible for the rest of the state’s people. I’m responsible to my constituents first and foremost.”
Echoing Warrenton and the county, Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones stressed a phased reopening that prioritizes locals.
“We really want to take a locals-first approach, where it’s reopening for locals, phase 1 for locals, phase 2 for locals, phase 3 for locals,” he said. “And then we look at, OK, now how about reopening to the rest of the world?”
