Oregon Health & Science University will offer free weekly coronavirus testing in Astoria beginning Monday.
The Portland hospital's community outreach testing program will set up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday at the Clatsop County household hazardous waste facility off of Williamsport Road.
Testing will be available to people 2 months and older. To register, visit www.ohsu.edu/COVIDVans or call 503-494-4911.
The Clatsop County Public Health Department will continue to offer its own testing at the household hazardous waste facility on Tuesdays and Fridays. For more information visit the county's website.