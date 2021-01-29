Despite initial grumbling and even some defiance, wearing face masks in public has become a norm on the North Coast during the coronavirus pandemic.
On his first day in office, President Joe Biden required masks to be worn on federal property and asked Americans to wear masks for 100 days. The new order and message are part of Biden’s national strategy to fight the virus.
Gov. Kate Brown’s required people in Oregon months ago to wear masks in indoor public spaces to contain the spread of the virus.
Police saw a spike in mask-related calls after the government mandate, but those calls have dwindled. While business leaders say instances of people trying to enter retailers without masks is the exception, it does happen almost every day.
David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, said most retailers are firm about mask requirements and make sure to intercept people before they get too far into the store.
“While it’s disappointing to have to turn someone away or lose a potential customer because they refuse to comply, these owners know that the health and safety of their staff, other customers and themselves are far more important,” Reid said in an email. “In this case at least, ‘the customer is always right’ doesn’t apply.
“What’s interesting is that when someone is refused entry or service because they are not wearing a mask, the other customers in the store often say ‘thank you’ to the shop owner for their diligence. We saw early in this pandemic that while requiring safety measures may cost a few customers, NOT having those measures in place actually costs more customers. Most people want to feel safe when they shop and appreciate the lengths store owners go to in order to keep them safe.”
Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding said officers typically notify the proper licensing authority, as opposed to issuing a citation, when responding to calls about businesses defying the mask mandate.
The police chief said, for example, that an officer recently responded to a complaint at a coffee drive-thru over employees not wearing masks. The officer notified the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Clatsop County Public Health Department.
Oregon OSHA cited one business in the county — a Seaside liquor store — in August for not ensuring that employees were wearing face masks.
“We’re in this for the long haul,” Spalding said. “Even once vaccinations become more commonplace, we’re still going to be wearing masks. So it isn’t a short-term thing and people need to get used to it. I’m supportive of it, I wear a mask. I just wish everybody would and we might get this thing over with sooner.”
Warrenton Police Chief Mathew Workman said his department has responded to eight incidents since June related to wearing masks — all at big-box stores.
Although there have been no Warrenton police citations issued specifically over the mask mandate, an Astoria man was arrested in January at Fred Meyer for disorderly conduct in the second degree after a tense interaction that began over a mask.
Police say the man’s mask was reportedly down near his chin and not being worn properly. When another customer asked him to pull it up, the man reportedly began yelling, threatening and cursing at her and pushed her cart.
Some retailers and grocery stores have strict, zero-tolerance mask policies, like the Astoria Co+op, while others still allow customers to shop.
“We respect and acknowledge that some customers, due to medical reasons, may not be able to wear a mask (small children are exempt),” a Fred Meyer spokesman said in an email.
“We encourage those customers to consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering. If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, we request that they use our e-commerce services like pickup or delivery. To support all households during the COVID-19 pandemic, our grocery pickup service remains free (generally a $4.95 fee). Our associates have been instructed to escalate mask compliance concerns to the manager on duty, who has been empowered to address respective situations directly.”
Workman said that given the limited number of police calls, he believes compliance in Warrenton — the region’s retail hub — is good overall.
“I am sure there are negative interactions and issues at businesses that the police are not called on, but I think they are isolated,” he said. “Even those who are not thrilled with the mask requirements are wearing them in businesses.”