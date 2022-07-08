• Preston Blake Powers, 18, a former Astoria resident, was indicted on July 5 for four counts of first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree arson. He was also indicted in a separate case in March on two counts of first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree arson. The two indictments cover crimes alleged to have occurred in Uppertown in January 2018.
Aggravated harassment
• Nathan Yesudas Sathya, 41, of Gold River, California, was indicted on June 16 for aggravated harassment and second-degree criminal trespass. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in Clatsop County earlier that month.
Attempted assault
Johnathan Lance Kvale, 28, of Newport, was arrested on Tuesday at Merry Time Bar & Grill on Marine Drive in Astoria and cited for attempted assault of a public safety officer, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
Criminal mischief
• Michael John Licari, 52, of Seaside, was indicted on June 30 for first-degree criminal mischief and stalking. The crimes are alleged to have occurred earlier that month.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Kathleen Marie Devore, 35, of Seaside, was arraigned on Tuesday on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to carry or present a license. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in July 2021.