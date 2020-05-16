You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Oregon Community Foundation awards nearly $400,000 to regional nonprofits during pandemic

  • 0

The Oregon Community Foundation has awarded nearly $400,000 in grants to help regional nonprofits during the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation said the money is intended to support the work of local and state governments addressing the pandemic by shoring up nonprofits providing services.

Chicken
Buy Now

The regional food bank has seen an increase in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

"OCF recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak will only widen the deep disparities that cause suffering for the most vulnerable in our state: communities of color, individuals who experience poverty, individuals who experience disabilities, individuals who experience homelessness, children and other vulnerable populations," the foundation said in a statement.

Twelve nonprofits in the region were awarded grant money, including several that provide critical services in Clatsop County.

The Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District and the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council each received $50,000. 

Community Action Team received $49,500, Clatsop Community Action received $30,000, Helping Hands received $25,000, South County Community Food Bank received $12,000 and Clatsop Court Appointed Special Advocates received $10,000.

"Oregonians have always come together in a crisis, and today is no different," Max Williams, the CEO of the Oregon Community Foundation, said in a statement.

"The bond holding us together is strong and we’ve proven our ability to rise to challenges of all kinds," he said. "We understand the importance of supporting our most vulnerable residents. The COVID-19 outbreak is a threat to our public health, economic security and community stability."

Viviana Matthews, the executive director of Clatsop Community Action, said the agency will use the funding for housing assistance, energy assistance and the regional food bank.

"Clatsop Community Action and its board of directors are extremely grateful to the Oregon Community Foundation for funding throughout this very difficult time," Matthews said in an email.

"During these challenging times, CCA has seen a significant increase in the amount of requests for services from our struggling community members. Because of organizations such as the Oregon Community Foundation, CCA has been able to respond to the needs of the community by helping people and families stay housed and meet other basic needs such as food."

Tags

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian, covering police, courts and county government. Contact her at 971-704-1724 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

Business Info
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News