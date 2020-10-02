Easing concerns in Clatsop County, the director of the Oregon Health Authority indicated Friday that a surge in coronavirus cases would likely not move the county back from phase two of the state's reopening plan.
Gov. Kate Brown placed the county on the state's watch list after virus cases spiked after the Labor Day holiday and a workplace outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton.
Some county, city and business leaders are concerned the rising case count could push the county back to phase one or the baseline of the reopening plan, triggering a costly return of tougher restrictions to control the spread of the virus.
In late July, the state sent Umatilla County back to the baseline and Morrow County back to phase one after new infections increased dramatically.
"There are only a couple of circumstances in the state where we've moved the county back a phase," Patrick Allen, the director of the Oregon Health Authority, said at a virtual town hall held Friday evening on the Pacific Seafood outbreak.
In those circumstances, he said, the counties had hundreds of new virus cases.
"And I don't today see signs that we're remotely close to that kind of a circumstance in Clatsop County," Allen said. "Obviously, things could change and there could be a circumstance here, or really in any county, where there's widespread transmission of coronavirus that that decision could come.
"But it's not something that's actively being considered right now."
The surge in virus cases, however, has prompted changes for schools.
The Warrenton-Hammond School District, which had opened to in-person classes in September, closed school buildings as a precaution after the Pacific Seafood outbreak.
The county's rising case count has pushed schools outside the metrics the state set for safely holding in-person classes.
"We'll be monitoring those metrics locally, and it's still fully our intent to bring students back for in-person instruction as soon as we can," Warrenton Superintendent Tom Rogozinski said.
He added that, "even if those metrics are not met in the coming weeks, we have opportunity for limited in-person instruction to occur in certain circumstances, and we expect to fully exercise that as well."
Transparency
The Oregon Health Authority hosted the town hall with the county and Pacific Seafood after U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici said she was concerned about transparency over the outbreak.
During the town hall, the health authority, the county and the seafood processor provided information and took questions from the public.
"Over the last seven months, Clatsop County has had to learn and adjust to the many nuances of a pandemic," Assistant County Manager Monica Steele said. "There are challenges and risks that are ever-present, regardless of our desire and hope for a return to normal. The hard truth is the virus is with us and it will be with us for the foreseeable future.
"During the pandemic, we do not have the luxury of going it alone or acting unilaterally. We need to coordinate and bind our efforts in a way that minimizes the spread of a potentially deadly virus and protects the vulnerable and simultaneously supports businesses."
Brandie Hogg, the human resources director at Pacific Seafood, described protective measures at the Warrenton plant, the response when a positive case is identified and the phased reopening of operations since the outbreak.
She said the company provides face shields to workers to be worn over masks, performs daily health screenings and temperature checks and places restrictions on visitors.
Hogg said there is frequent sanitation of the plant and physical dividers set up on the plant floor and break rooms to ensure social distancing.
"And then we've also implemented cohorts," Hogg said. "This means that we have separated our teams into small groups, keeping them on the same shifts and breaks with minimal to no crossover between departments. This has been critical in our safeguards.
"If we have a concern about exposure, this allows contact tracing to be immediate and very targeted to the cohort group allowing for quarantining of a small group as opposed to an entire operation."
Testing
Allen said there is no plan to retest Pacific Seafood workers at regular intervals, since serial testing is not something that is well supported by data as being useful.
"And so we would continue to basically try to approach this from an outbreak standpoint, which is identify people who have coronavirus, test their close contacts," he said. "We are changing our testing guidance that those contacts to be tested now don't need to be symptomatic, they can be asymptomatic contacts.
"But we think that case-based testing continues to be a more effective way to find and successfully isolate the quarantine cases."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.