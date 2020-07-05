The Oregon Health Authority will take over contract tracing and other steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton after a worker tested positive.
Clatsop County leaders on Sunday described it as a "joint decision," but it came after several days of tensions between the county, the health authority and the seafood processor over how to respond to the new case.
The worker, a man in his 40s, was among workers from Moldova who arrived at the plant in late June under the federal H-2B visa program. Seafood processors and other businesses can use the program to bring in foreign nationals to temporarily fill nonagricultural jobs.
Pacific Seafood said the worker who tested positive was immediately quarantined and eventually taken to Portland. A worker the company described as a close contact was also quarantined.
The county wanted the contacts of the worker who tested positive to quarantine, since they had traveled to Warrenton together by bus. According to county leaders, the health authority and the company maintain that workers who test negative and are asymptomatic can continue to work.
The Astorian has reported that a similar dispute played out in May after an outbreak at Pacific Seafood was tied to 15 virus cases, 11 workers and four contacts.
"OHA and Clatsop County Public Health see the response in a little different way of how we would handle it versus how they would," Michael McNickle, the county's public health director, said.
The health authority will conduct the rest of the interviews with workers at Pacific Seafood with the help of an interpreter. The workers from Moldova speak Romanian.
McNickle said the health authority decided to allow workers identified as contacts to go between the plant and the rental housing where they are living in a cohort, while limiting their interaction with other workers and with the community.
The county said the local office of the state Department of Human Services will provide any wraparound services.
"This decision was not taken lightly, and it is a joint decision because of the nature and size of this potential outbreak," McNickle said.
A spokesman for the health authority could not immediately be reached for comment.
County Commissioner Mark Kujala, who represents Warrenton on the Board of Commissioners, was critical of Pacific Seafood's approach.
"Clatsop County's got to be able to do their job and they need to do it in a timely manner because that's what contact tracing is all about. You do it right away and you can limit the amount of exposure that someone that might be infected (and) doesn't know it has in the community. That was our goal from the very beginning," he said.
"And I think we had some real disagreements about exactly what the quarantine means. And I think we also didn't quite understand how you could cohort and continue to work before you have contact trace or an interview or complete an investigation. So those are some, I think, fundamental issues.
"And I believe the Oregon Health Authority believes the same as we did and felt that we were right in our position. And then I think that they kind of backed off of that and have kind of modified that position."
Kujala referenced the previous outbreak at Pacific Seafood, an outbreak at Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria, and an outbreak at Pacific Seafood plants in Newport. The Newport outbreak was the second-largest workplace outbreak of the coronavirus in Oregon.
"We certainly don't want to stop people from working and we care about our businesses here in Warrenton," he said. "But we simply wanted to get this contact tracing and investigation completed and feel confident that everything that we're getting provided from the company is verified before going back as business as usual, knowing that we've had two outbreaks already.
"And knowing that there's a major one in Newport that had ramifications far beyond the plant itself."
