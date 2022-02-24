Oregon will drop an indoor mask mandate in public places on March 19 and end the two-year COVID-19 state of emergency on April 1, Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday.
Brown said the moves were possible because of a steep decline in new virus cases and hospitalizations from the latest wave caused by the highly contagious omicron variant.
"We can now protect ourselves, our friends and our families without invoking the extraordinary emergency authorities that were necessary at the beginning of the pandemic," Brown said in a statement.
Hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 are on pace to drop under 400 per day, the bench mark Brown set to lift an indoor mask mandate that was revived over the summer during a previous surge of infections across the state.
Earlier this month, Brown had said the indoor mask mandate would be lifted by March 31, but could come earlier if the hospitalizations dropped below the threshold.
COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 528 on Thursday, having dropped by more than half since late January.
Brown will also lift the state of emergency she put in place in March 2020 after the first virus cases were reported in Oregon.
Brown tweeted "the pandemic is not over" and followed up with a full statement released from her office.
“COVID-19 is still present in Oregon, and we must remain vigilant," the governor said. "We must continue to get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks when necessary, and stay home when sick. That is the only way we can achieve our shared goals of saving lives and keeping our schools, businesses and communities open.”
In a videotaped message released Thursday, Colt Gill, the director of the state Department of Education, said schools would be included in the move to lift the indoor mask mandate based on feedback from school districts. Originally, state officials said the K-12 indoor mask rule would lift on March 31.
The mask mandate will remain in health care settings.
Monday will mark the two-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Oregon. State health officials have noted six waves of infection in Oregon over the 24 months.
Oregon had reported 691,337 virus cases and 6,578 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic as of Thursday.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 13 new virus cases for Clatsop County on Thursday. Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 4,503 virus cases as of Thursday.