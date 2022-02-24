March 19 will mark the end of the state requirement to wear masks in indoor public places to suppress the spread of COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority said Thursday.
Hospitalizations of people with the virus are on pace to drop under 400 per day, the bench mark set by Gov. Kate Brown to lift a mandate revived last summer during a previous surge of infections across the state.
The mask mandate will remain in health care settings.
Brown earlier this month said the mask mandate would be lifted by March 31, but could come earlier if hospitalizations dropped below 400 per day.
In a videotaped message released Thursday, Colt Gill, the director of the state Department of Education, said schools would be included in the move based on feedback from school districts.
Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 579 on Wednesday, having dropped 48% since late January.
Gov. Kate Brown also said Thursday that she would life the state's COVID-19 emergency declaration on April 1. The governor had issued the emergency declaration in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
Monday will mark the two-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Oregon.
“Over the past six months, as Oregon weathered our worst surges of the pandemic, I’m proud of the way Oregonians have worked together to keep each other safe,” Brown said in a statement. “Lifting Oregon’s COVID-19 emergency declaration today does not mean that the pandemic is over, or that COVID-19 is no longer a significant concern. But, as we have shown through the delta and omicron surges, as we learn to live with this virus, and with so many Oregonians protected by safe and effective vaccines, we can now protect ourselves, our friends and our families without invoking the extraordinary emergency authorities that were necessary at the beginning of the pandemic."