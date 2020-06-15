Restaurant and bar owners in Astoria are rolling out the barrels, tables and chairs as the weather improves.
Outdoor seating has taken on increased importance during a coronavirus pandemic that has left many restaurants with limited indoor seating and some customers wary of going indoors.
The state allowed Clatsop County businesses to reopen indoor dining, but required they distance parties by at least 6 feet and eliminate bar seating unless there is an impermeable barrier between customers and employees. The restrictions have led many restaurants to open with severely limited capacity or remain closed.
The City Council, acknowledging the struggle of restaurateurs, passed a temporary ordinance allowing sidewalk seating without a permit, provided businesses maintain a 5-foot-wide path for passersby. The decision followed the Oregon Liquor Control Commission easing requirements for bars and restaurants to expand outdoor alcohol service to sidewalks, streets and other common areas.
“Staff has actually been talking about this issue far before COVID-19 came about,” City Manager Brett Estes said at a recent City Council meeting before the adoption of the ordinance. “And so this is an opportunity for us to look and see how this all works. And after restaurants are able to move back to full seating within their establishments, we may look at bringing some code amendments to the City Council for consideration based upon this.”
Terry Robinett, who co-owns Merry Time Bar and Grill with her husband, Todd, said she had already secured a permit from the city to add several seats along the bar’s Marine Drive frontage, along with the state’s expedited outside liquor license. They have already emptied the inside of many tables and installed a large plexiglass barrier at the bar to stop airborne particles.
Ann and Tony Kischner, owners of Bridgewater Bistro near the Port of Astoria, said they felt relatively fortunate only losing about a third of capacity inside their spacious, high-end restaurant. To mitigate the loss indoors, they are expanding alcohol service on the deck outside overlooking the Columbia River and said they plan to put up wine barrels and serve drinks to people waiting on the sidewalk outside. They will add plexiglass to the bar.
“Every little bit’s going to count when it gets busy,” Ann Kischner said. “And the trick is we all have to make enough money this summer to get through next winter. And that’s hard enough to do when we can fill every seat.”
Some have pushed for even greater leeway to increase seating, from utilizing parking lots to closing certain streets, similar to the Astoria Sunday Market. Several businesses in Bend, for example, have partnered to take over portions of diagonal parking on the main drag to expand outdoor seating, with the support of the city.
“Parking lots is something that could definitely happen,” Estes said Friday. “They couldn’t reduce the number of required parking places, but if they had excess parking spaces above the minimum requirements, then businesses that have parking lots could do that.”
Estes has heard of more creative ideas, like turning the one-block 13th Street into a pedestrian zone, but said street closures would require City Council signoff.
Blaylock’s Whiskey Bar, celebrating its one-year anniversary last weekend, set up barrels and chairs along its storefront, while sunny weather filled the patio outside Reach Break Brewing, which has opened limited outdoor seating to reservations but shied away from opening its indoors to seating over virus concerns.
Sarah Lu Heath, the executive director of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association, said the idea of making 13th Street pedestrian-only has been bandied about but lacks consensus from surrounding businesses on how to design the concept. She pointed to parklets like the one on 11th Street as a more likely opportunity for businesses to expand outdoor seating beyond sidewalks.
“We’ve been adapting to rapid changes for two months,” she said of downtown businesses. “So I suspect that we might see some areas do it, but I don’t think we have a magic thoroughfare to close to Parisian-style cafe seating like some other areas do.”
