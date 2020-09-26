Pacific Seafood on Saturday put the outbreak of the coronavirus at the Warrenton plant at 94 with one test result pending.
The seafood processor said 265 workers were tested over the past several days in an outbreak that was traced back to a Labor Day barbecue and social activities.
John King, the general manager of the Warrenton plant, said in an email that a low positive rate in a second round of testing confirms the Clatsop County Public Health Department's description that an increase in virus cases on the North Coast stems from the Labor Day holiday.
King said the vast majority of Pacific Seafood workers who tested positive live in seasonal housing at a hotel, which the company declined to identify for worker privacy reasons. "The low number of positives among team members who do not reside at that hotel confirms that the robust prevention protocols we maintain in our facility are working," he said.
The county said all the workers who tested positive were recovering at home.
The Oregon Health Authority and the county Public Health Department are conducting contact tracing and organizing quarantine and related services.
“All workers who tested positive or have been in close contact with a positive case are quarantining," King said.
"The vast majority are seasonal workers who do not have children in local schools and use private transportation to commute to work. We are in regular contact with all workers impacted by recent test results to ensure that they are adhering to quarantine requirements and have all of the support they need.
“We remain grateful for the help and support of the Oregon Health Authority, and remain committed to doing everything reasonably possible to support the health and safety of our team members, families and communities."
The outbreak is the largest in the county during the pandemic.
It was not immediately clear how many of the Pacific Seafood workers who tested positive are residents of the county, the gender or age breakdown of the workers, or how any contacts who tested positive are reflected in the count.
