Pacific Seafood has disclosed that a worker at the Warrenton plant tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting concern about another potential outbreak.
The seafood processor said it was notified on Monday that a new hire tested positive and he was immediately quarantined. Another new hire identified as a close contact tested negative but was also quarantined, the company said.
Pacific Seafood said the worker who tested positive was taken to Portland on Thursday to continue his quarantine. The company said both workers "remain asymptomatic and are doing well.”
According to the company, the new hires were at the Warrenton plant for one shift completing their orientation.
John King, the general manager at the plant, said in a statement that the orientations are in compliance with Oregon and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and include "physical distancing, extra sanitation and full personal protective equipment, including face coverings, plastic face shields, smocks and gloves.
"We continue to complete daily health screening and temperature checks for all team members."
Pacific Seafood said the two workers are from Moldova and are part of the federal H-2B visa program. Under the program, seafood processors and other businesses can bring in foreign nationals to temporarily fill nonagricultural jobs.
"Pacific Seafood has invested significant resources to develop strict programs and protocols that exceed federal CDC guidelines for essential businesses when it comes to our H-2B visa workers," King said. "All incoming H-2B workers are tested for COVID immediately upon arrival in the United States, a standard that is not required but we believe is in the best interests of our team and local communities.
"The workers were tested by Signature Health in Portland at our expense.”
In May, an outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton was tied to 15 coronavirus cases, 11 workers and four contacts. Another outbreak at Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria was linked to 23 local cases, 19 workers and four contacts.
The two outbreaks make up the bulk of local virus cases during the pandemic.
An outbreak at Pacific Seafood plants in Newport reported in June was tied to 180 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority, the second-largest workplace cluster in the state after the Oregon State Penitentiary.
The Astorian has pressed the Clatsop County Public Health Department to disclose more information about virus cases, particularly details that might help explain who is at most risk for exposure when positive cases are announced.
The Public Health Department had disclosed on Tuesday that a man in his 40s living in the northern part of the county tested positive for the virus, but did not identify him as a Pacific Seafood worker. County leaders said Friday they did not mention Pacific Seafood for medical privacy reasons, and that it was up to the company to disclose the information.
County Manager Don Bohn said addressing potential outbreaks at food processors is a partnership between the county, the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the businesses.
“And we're all working closely, but it also requires the participation of the actual business also," he said. "And so right now we are all coordinating at a very high level, making sure that all of that is taking place.”
Bohn said the Department of Agriculture, which oversees food processing, was inspecting the plant on Friday.
"We're still going through all of the typical public health surveillance pieces right now — contact tracing, communicating with folks who may have had contact with the positive cases and just doing the same work that the public health staff has done such an outstanding job with all the cases," he said.
Michael McNickle, the county's public health director, said the county is working to conduct contact tracing. He said the potential contacts of the worker who tested positive are staying at vacation rentals in Warrenton.
The county said language was a potential barrier, explaining that the workers from Moldova speak Romanian.
The Astorian has reported that there were tensions between the county and Pacific Seafood during the outbreak in May.
The biggest dispute was over the county's call for close contacts of workers who test positive for the virus to self-quarantine for 14 days. Pacific Seafood argued that the plant is an essential business and that workers who test negative and are asymptomatic should be able to return. The Oregon Health Authority, the county said, told the county that the workers who were negative could go back to work.
"This has been unchartered waters since March," Bohn said of the county's response to the pandemic. "We have an amazing public health staff who is doing yeoman's work to respond to the positive cases, as well as doing everything that they can to do public education and outreach.
"And I think the county has done a very good job of managing that. But, you know, we all have to really realize the multiple layers that have to become aligned to really protect the public.
"And that requires individuals to do their part. That requires businesses to do their part. It requires the availability of all of the equipment and PPE. There's just so many different layers to this.
"And so, what all of us know in this pandemic is that we need to rely upon each other to do our part. And so that's what we're working on right now with the state to make sure the state and the county are of a single mind about how we're going to handle these essential businesses to make sure that as they do their work, that we still can protect the community.
"And that is still a work in progress."
Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer said it is common practice for seafood processing plants to hire workers from other states and countries. He has suggested new operational guidance for the plants and potentially limiting outside workers.
"There was a workforce shortage before COVID and it doesn't seem like a lot of people jumping to go work for the plants," he said. "I trust that they will be taking all measures of precaution, both at the feds and the state to ensure they are tested and allowed to come into the states and aren't a health risk.
"And if they don't, I'll have some pointed questions to ask."
(1) comment
The Covid-19 tests are notoriously inaccurate with 50-70% returning false positives. This is a NON-news story.
