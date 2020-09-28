Like many other parents with school-age children, Rose Eslinger often feels as though she’s drowning.
She has three children, ages 5 and younger. Before the coronavirus pandemic reshaped everything, the oldest was supposed to start school in the Knappa School District this September.
The milestone was going to set off a cascade of positive effects: more peace and quiet at home, new social opportunities and lessons for her son, space for Eslinger to plot a return to the workforce. She had put her career on hold to become a stay-at-home parent after struggling to find consistent, affordable child care for her young family.
Then the coronavirus hit, closing schools, complicating reopening plans and prompting Eslinger to reexamine her plans.
Faced with in-person classes where children are masked and required to social distance — where, in Eslinger’s opinion, the fun and social benefits of school are greatly diminished — or an online-only academy which put her son in front of a computer during the only hours her husband is home, Eslinger decided to home-school.
Other Clatsop County parents are also opting out of their local school districts. For some, it is a precaution while a pandemic continues to rage. For others, it is a question of convenience, preference or philosophy.
There are always families who decide to home-school, but the numbers have jumped slightly this year.
Newcomers have questions
According to data collected by the Northwest Regional Education Service District, 97 children in Clatsop County registered as independent home-schoolers last school year. That number rose to 154 for this school year.
Longtime home schooling families saw a surge of inquiries on online home schooling groups from newcomers. Home-school pods and minischool pods have popped up. When Eslinger, who has no prior homeschool experience, looked to enroll with a program that provides some curriculum and instructional support to home schooling families, every one was full.
Ahead of the start of the school year, Lisa Reid, owner of Lucy’s Books in Astoria, created an entirely new section of educational resources for people who are home schooling or schooling primarily at home. It’s proved popular with local families and families passing through the area.
Kindergarten enrollment is down by 30 students at the Astoria School District. Superintendent Craig Hoppes doesn’t know for sure but suspects many of the parents are deciding to wait a year to start school.
The school district is only providing online lessons across grade levels for now and that option might make less sense for parents of very young children, he said.
“It’s understandable,” he said. “They can find other ways to keep them socialized.”
A sudden increase in the number of home-school students between school years could be explained by a number of factors beyond concern about the coronavirus or a hunt for options outside of what districts can offer, however.
The numbers collected by the state are self-reported by families. The actual number of home-schooled students could be greater.
There are families who may have always planned to home-school whose children are only hitting school age this year. Nor do the numbers account for much younger children who may have the opportunity to be enrolled in early education programs with a school district but whose parents are choosing to keep them at home.
Still, some school districts saw a dramatic leap in the number of students reported as being homeschooled as of this month.
Jewell School District, which has around 200 students, had only one home-school student reported last school year. Now there are 15.
Given Jewell’s rural location and small size, the school district was given more leeway with its reopening plans than other districts in the county. But there was concern among some parents about the district’s decision to reopen fully. Some told the district they would home-school instead.
Seaside School District, which had 16 home-schooled students last school year, has 34 registered as of September. Knappa’s number of home-schooled students also appears to have doubled, from 11 last school year to 23 this school year.
In the Warrenton-Hammond School District, there had been 31 home-school students in the 2018-19 school year, but that number dropped to only seven last school year. It crept back up to 17 this year.
Astoria’s number of home-schooled students registered with the state jumped from 34 in 2018-19 to 62 last school year and inched up to 65 this school year.
Home-school cooperative
Sarah Henry’s oldest daughter struggled with the public school model in Astoria. Home schooling seemed like the best option going into this particularly strange school year — something with more flexibility. Henry and several other families decided to form a home-school cooperative where parents collaborate in teaching lessons and much of the learning takes place out of doors.
Home schooling was new to many in the group, including Henry.
“The idea of home schooling by myself felt really daunting and hard,” Henry said. With the cooperative, “it’s almost like we’re building a community of families rather than just focusing on our kids learning. That’s what’s bringing us together but we’re building a community around that.”
There are still challenges, though. The cooperative requires parents to take turns leading school days. For some of the families where both parents work, have less flexibility or are facing increased pressure and stress because of the pandemic, the public schools and their hybrid or distance learning programs have become more appealing again, Henry said.
“It’s a tough time right now to be a parent,” she said. “I don’t think there’s any option that any parent is feeling is the right choice. I don’t think there’s any ideal situation.”
As for Eslinger, it helped when she found a minipod — a small group focused on educational activities — of six kids to join. Her son goes twice a week for a couple of hours every other week. He gets to be around kids his own age and learn new things while Eslinger gets a much-needed break.
“If I can make it through home-school this year, we’ll likely continue to home-school,” she said.
