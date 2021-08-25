SEASIDE — The Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District will require employees to receive vaccinations against the coronavirus, with the exception of those who have religious or medical exemptions.
“I understand that there’s controversy around it, but it is part of our role to role-model health and well-being in our community,” Celeste Bodner, the park district board’s vice president, said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “All the science tells us that vaccination is the way to do that.”
Implementing a vaccine requirement for staff would likely limit the spread of the virus, Skyler Archibald, the executive director of the park district, said at the meeting.
Since the start of the pandemic, about 10 park district employees have tested positive for the virus.
“Most of those were before the vaccine became available, but we have had four in the last couple of months that have tested positive,” Archibald said.
Youth programs reopened Monday after closing last Friday due to a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. A positive test among staff brought a closure to preschool classrooms this week, with a tentative reopening in early September. “Each time I feel like it happens it impacts our ability to focus on our mission and to serve our community, and that challenges us,” he said.
Archibald estimated about 75% of the staff is vaccinated.
A requirement could impact employees who have indicated they would rather leave their jobs rather than get vaccinated, he said.
The decision comes as the park district struggles with staffing levels.
Like other local businesses, park district staff has been stretched thin this summer.
“We’re down three to five youth program positions and at least four aquatic positions for where we should be at right now with our current programming,” Archibald said. “I think there’s a lot of concern from the workforce about working with vulnerable populations.”
Board members were in agreement with the need for a vaccine requirement, with exemptions for medical or religious reasons.
Bodner advocated counseling and education to help retain staff.
“But, in the end, I think it is best for the community that we’re serving,” she said. “We don’t have just one population that we’re serving, we have several vulnerable populations, and for that reason I wholeheartedly agree with the idea of requiring staff to be vaccinated.”
Bodner, board members Michael Hinton and Su Coddington and board president Katharine Parker voted for the vaccine requirement, pending a formal policy. Board member Erika Marshall was absent.
The policy could be finalized and voted on by the September board meeting.
“I appreciate that we made a controversial, hard decision today,” Parker said. “But I think it’s what’s best for our community to lead the way and keep everyone safe, particularly our vulnerable population.”