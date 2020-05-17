Parks events go virtual as departments face bleak funding future

On Sunday morning, around 600 runners would have usually taken off along the Astoria Riverwalk to raise money for the Astoria Parks Foundation. Instead, around 350 have registered to run their own routes, staying socially distanced to help avoid spreading the coronavirus.
Astoria’s main parks fundraiser has gone virtual, along with the open house for a new park in Warrenton, as parks face a funding future made bleaker by the pandemic’s impact on city budgets.
Jennifer Benoit, a city staffer in Astoria and the race director for the parks foundation, said registration had already started to taper off when they decided to go virtual.
“It’s definitely something I cannot stop thinking about, because this is the big fundraiser,” she said. “I follow a Facebook group for race directors, and anyone who had anything coming up went virtual.
“A lot of participants are from Portland and Seattle,” Benoit said. “We’re asking them to run their normal routes (and) use social distancing.”
Astoria is creating a budget for the coming fiscal year while not knowing how much revenue the city will have available. At a City Council meeting last month, City Manager Brett Estes warned that it might be some time before the parks department even gets back up and running because of the lack of lodging taxes and recreation fees.
“Our parks staff is looking at innovative ways to be able to open some parks facilities,” he said. “They may be different from what you have seen in the past, to get shared facilities up and running.”
Clatsop County began easing coronavirus-related restrictions Friday after getting approval from Gov. Kate Brown, allowing gatherings of up to 25 people and the reopening of some businesses.
A public bathing facility like the Astoria Aquatic Center, one of the city’s most challenging parks properties, would likely not open until a final phase.
The city’s focus now is on expanding child care for people returning to work and setting up school-age day camps as school lets out for the summer, said Jonah Dart-McLean, the interim director of the parks department.
“We’re focused on evaluating our capacity and budget to reopen programs and don’t have a timeline for when we’d begin offering most of our former services,” he said.
Warrenton has no parks department. The city’s sparse parks funding goes mostly toward part-time staff hired under the city’s Public Works Department in busier seasons to maintain properties.
The city has furloughed part-time help and canceled Sunday Streets, an August event in which it planned to shut down streets to vehicles and encourage people to come out.
Warrenton has seen increased interest in parks, with AmeriCorps intern Morgan Murray hired for the year through the Resource Assistance for Rural Environments to help the city update a parks master plan from 2008.
That plan will include a new park in the Forest Rim subdivision at the corner of Willow Drive and Honeysuckle Loop. The city is trying to gather input on the project through a virtual open house at tinyurl.com/forestrimpark.
The Forest Rim park and the master plan are the only two projects Kevin Cronin, the city’s community development director, sees being funded in what is sure to be a lean budget.
Murray has also been documenting the trails that lace the Warrenton-Hammond area. Cronin is hopeful that work will result in at least a new trailhead at the city’s Skipanon River Park, a trail atop dikes that runs along the waterway through the middle of the city.
The coronavirus “provides a budget shortfall, but it also puts a kibosh on any kind of momentum you have for certain projects,” Cronin said. “With Forest Rim, we really started to build some neighborhood capacity for interest and volunteerism in that park.
“It really put a stop to the momentum because of the physical social distancing, but also because people just have other priorities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.