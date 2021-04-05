Expecting another busy summer despite coronavirus pandemic concerns, the state has installed permanent “no parking” signs along U.S. Highway 101 ahead of popular state park sites on the North Coast.
Parking lots at Hug Point, Arcadia Beach and Oswald West State Park filled up quickly on nice days last summer. People then made use of highway shoulders. The state tried to curb illegal parking using concrete barriers and warning tape along the highway with mixed results. State parks, facing budget shortfalls and reduced staff, struggled to keep up with all the garbage left behind.
As more people begin to receive vaccinations — and after a year of shutdowns and restrictions — tourism experts and local promoters have predicted a pent-up demand for coastal experiences and travel.
But state parks funding, which draws from lottery dollars, not taxes, took a major hit last year as restaurants and other lottery venues closed or operated in a limited fashion.
This shortfall and other consequences tied to the pandemic disrupted the department’s major repair schedule, “which puts us at risk for problems with water, sewer and power systems as they come under pressure this summer,” said Chris Havel, a spokesman for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
“Our concern remains one of capacity: it wears down facilities, overtaxes restrooms and trash, and can make it harder to protect health,” he said. “All people need to remember we’re still working our way through a health emergency, and do what they know they need to.”
This means people should still be limiting travel to close to home, plan to bring their own cleaning supplies and wear face masks when it isn’t possible to maintain recommended social distances, Havel said.
The changes to traffic management ahead of popular parks this year could include the installation of live webcams at some locations so people can see which areas are full before they travel, according to Havel.
These measures are likely permanent.
This spring, some state park facilities are still closed and group daytime and camping sites are reopening slowly. Permits to use the ocean shore for group events will not be available until July.
When the state has reopened parks and trails on the coast this year, it has done so quietly. A rerouted and repaired connector trail between Ecola Point and Indian Beach opened without much fanfare this winter, while Saddle Mountain reopened after a long closure in time for spring break without any big announcement.
That, said Ben Cox, manager of the state’s Nehalem Bay Management Unit, which includes a number of highly popular camping and recreation sites, was "a bit on purpose."
On poor weather days this spring, traffic has been predictably low at coastal state parks, he said.
But, he said, “on the sunny days it was chaos. Overflowing parking lots, overflowing trash cans and people everywhere.”