From left, Christine Lolich, Saundra Clark and Sally Haserot from the Assistance League prepare and hand out goody bags for the Pandemic Porch Parade. Participants paid $10, passed by 13 different decorated stops and answered trivia questions for a prize at the end of the route. The socially-distanced parade replaced the Assistance League's annual Home and Chef fundraiser to support programs for local children.
