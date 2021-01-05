Photo: Strategic shots Jan 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Astoria Fire Chief Dan Crutchfield receives the vaccine to prevent the coronavirus from a nurse at the Astoria Armory on Tuesday. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Buy Now Pharmacist Ben Ren gives Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding the vaccine to prevent the coronavirus. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Coronavirus Sections Business Info Get breaking news! Download the App