Places on the North Coast are closing in response to Gov. Kate Brown's statewide ban on large gatherings of more than 250 people to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Below are confirmed closures.
Columbia River Maritime Museum
Astoria Senior Center
Astoria Aquatic Center
Sunset Pool
Lil' Sprouts Academy
Port of Play
Kids Zone at the Astoria Recreation Center
Bob Chisholm Community Center
Seaside Youth Center
Lower Columbia Q Center
Liberty Theatre
Seaside Museum and Historical Society
Cannon Beach History Center and Museum
