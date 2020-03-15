Places on the North Coast are closing in response to Gov. Kate Brown's statewide ban on large gatherings of more than 250 people to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Below are confirmed closures.

  • Columbia River Maritime Museum 

  • Astoria Senior Center 

  • Astoria Aquatic Center 

  • Sunset Pool 

  • Lil' Sprouts Academy

  • Port of Play

  • Kids Zone at the Astoria Recreation Center

  • Bob Chisholm Community Center

  • Seaside Youth Center

  • Lower Columbia Q Center 

  • Liberty Theatre 

  • Seaside Museum and Historical Society 

  • Cannon Beach History Center and Museum

