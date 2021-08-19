Police investigate reported sexual assault in Seaside The Astorian Aug 19, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEASIDE — Police are investigating a sexual assault that was reported between midnight and 1 a.m. on Aug. 13.The incident allegedly occurred near the Seaside Civic and Convention Center in a First Avenue parking lot. To report information, call 503-738-6311. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sexual Assault Police Seaside Incident Civic Center Convention Center Midnight Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Get breaking news! Download the App