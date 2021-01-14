Port of Astoria commissioners gave Will Isom, the Port's executive director, a warm welcome back during a recent online meeting after he had been out sick from the coronavirus.
Isom returned to the Port office Monday after becoming one of the highest-ranking local officials to test positive for the virus so far. Michael McNickle, Clatsop County's public health director, tested positive for the virus in June.
“I don’t know what the source is,” Isom said. “According to the medical provider, (with) the community spread at this point, it’s hard to trace. I had started to get symptoms Dec. 23, and then I went in the 24th and got tested, and ended up testing positive.”
A few days later, his wife tested positive. They quarantined with their family at home in Knappa.
“It’s interesting, because we had kind of different symptoms,” Isom said. “My wife’s symptoms were more cold-like, losing taste and smell and kind of feeling it in her sinuses. And my symptoms were more flu-like. So it was more fatigue, achy body.”
Aside from working on some emails from home, Isom mostly left operations at the Port to Matt McGrath, the deputy director. His quarantine ended a week ago, and he started coming back into the office Monday.
Bornstein Seafoods, a processor located across from the Port offices, faced a virus outbreak in May. But Isom said he is the first employee of the Port so far to test positive for the virus.
“At some level, it’s kind of a numbers game,” he said. “If you have enough employees, with kind of the community spread that’s gone on, it’s hard to avoid it for too long.”
The Port has closed its offices to the public, held Port Commission meetings online and followed state and federal safety guidelines. Isom said the agency is lucky to have a lot of physical space and private offices to protect staff.
Isom said he is hopeful for a quick rollout of vaccines in the county.
“Until there’s sort of that herd immunity, we’re going to be kind of stuck where we’re at,” he said.