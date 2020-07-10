The Port of Astoria has laid off three maintenance workers and one marina staffer amid a massive loss in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Port passed a $15.7 million budget last month, including a $75,000 reduction in contracted security officers because of fewer ships coming in, but no staff layoffs.
Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, said he had remained optimistic that by being frugal, the agency could avoid laying people off. The Port has gone from the equivalent of more than 36 full-time employees to less than 30 over the past few years. He had assigned maintenance staff special projects, such as deconstructing the former Seafare Restaurant at the West Mooring Basin.
“When you’re running tight on funds and you don’t have a lot of revenue coming in, you also don’t have the money to do some of those projects,” Isom said. “We tried to keep them on for as long as we could, and we did a lot of work in terms of cleanup, like with the restaurant teardown … but we just got to the point where we couldn’t continue to operate at the payroll level we had been, with the amount of revenue loss we’re experiencing.”
The Port has projected more than $1 million in operational losses in the coming year, including $450,000 on the docks from a log export business felled by a trade war between the U.S. and China and a cruise ship season mostly wiped out by coronavirus.
Staff projected another $450,000 in losses from lease revenue, in part from the Astoria Riverwalk Inn being emptied by travel and lodging restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus. Another $126,000 in losses was projected in fuel sales at the West Mooring Basin because of travel restrictions and a weak recreational fishing season.
Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency and a major lender to the Port, provided some relief, freezing loan payments and interest for a year. The freeze is projected to save the Port more than $1 million.
The Port will save about $400,000 in salary and benefits from cutting the four employees, Isom said, and its maintenance staff has gone from six to three. He couldn’t guarantee there wouldn’t be more layoffs and said the Port is trying to forecast how much revenue it might bring in over the coming months.
“You can never say never through this stuff, I guess,” Isom said. “The hope would be that we can remain steady where we’re at, and then as things start to improve, start increasing that count again.”
The Port has looked at all manner of potential revenue, from bringing in new tenants like a seafood shop and storing things on its piers to trying to lay up idled cruise ships. After an outbreak of the virus at Bornstein Seafoods, local officials nixed a plan by the Port to bring in two mostly empty cruise ships that needed storage. Isom had said the opportunity could have made the agency about $15,000 a day.
“My goal through all this, as we get through this pandemic, is just to hold our ground as much as we can and not take too many steps backward, so that when we get to the back end, we’re in a position to really start to move things forward,” he said. “Really, that’s the best you can hope for at this point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.