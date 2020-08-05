The Port of Astoria has estimated $1 million in losses between March and June related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Port staff compared the agency's dockage, lease income and fuel sales over the past quarter to the previous year to estimate losses. The biggest hit came on the docks, where Port staff estimated a $840,516 loss from diverting 43 cruise ships and other vessels because of government restrictions on travel.
Another $93,191 was lost from fewer airplanes fueling at the Astoria Regional Airport; $57,003 from fewer fishermen and other mariners fueling at the West Mooring Basin; and $36,635 from lost room bookings at the Astoria Riverwalk Inn, which pays a percentage of profits to the Port.
The Port, which has projected $1 million in operational losses in the coming fiscal year, has so far cut three workers from the maintenance department and one from marinas. The agency has eliminated most contracted security officers who would watch over piers when ships are at berth. Local longshoremen, who man the docks for the Port, have also had to go elsewhere for work.
Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, said the agency has been looking at ways to better share performance metrics like ships, flights, fuel sales and new tenants through an online dashboard.
“I think this will really take a step forward in conveying information to the public, so that they have a better understanding of what we’re doing and the impacts it has on the community,” he said.
The Port has so far received scant federal support, including around $20,000 reimbursed for staff time spent responding to the virus. The agency is filing for another $18,000 and could ultimately recoup $270,000 for qualified staff time expenses through the end of the year.
Lobbyists for state ports, along with Oregon’s congressional delegation, have been pushing for more port support in the next round of federal stimulus funding.
The Port recently finalized an agreement with Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency and the Port’s biggest lender, to freeze all loan payments and interest for a year. The deal saves the Port and tenants an estimated $1 million.
One of the largest beneficiaries would be Bornstein Seafoods, which the Port helped get a loan to build a new plant in the 2000s at the foot of Pier 1. The company has had to manage through slumping seafood sales and a virus outbreak that closed operations for two weeks in May.
Isom ended the Port Commission meeting Tuesday by giving some kudos to Bornstein’s neighbor, Da Yang Seafood, where four workers tested positive for the virus in July. Da Yang temporarily closed Pier 2 processing operations for deep cleaning after a worker tested positive and let the county test the entire staff.
“I think the fact that they were able to control it to the degree they were is really remarkable,” he said. … “They are really strict with their protocols, which probably prevented a larger spread with the number of employees they have.”
