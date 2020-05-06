You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Port planned to dock idle cruise ships in Astoria before virus outbreak

  • 0

The Port of Astoria delayed plans to dock two idle cruise ships at Pier 1 after a coronavirus outbreak at Bornstein Seafoods.

The cash-strapped Port had an agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line to dock the Regatta and Seven Seas Mariner starting this week for up to $15,000 a day. The cruise line had arranged for medical services and transport, and to keep all crew on board, said Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, but the timing couldn’t have been worse.

Ships at Pier 1
Buy Now

The Regatta, left, and the Seven Seas Mariner docked at Pier 1 in the Port of Astoria last year.

The Port received a berthing notice from Norwegian on Saturday, Isom said, the same day Clatsop County publicly disclosed a worker at Bornstein Seafoods tested positive for the virus. At least 13 workers have tested positive so far.

Bornstein Seafoods has shut down seafood processing plants on Pier 1 and Pier 2 and advised more than 150 workers to shelter at home while awaiting more test results.

The Port and other local agencies chose to press the pause button on the lucrative business opportunity with cruise ships while the county Public Health Department responds to the outbreak.

“The county just wants to make sure they divert all their resources available to taking care of the outbreak, and doing the tracking, and those kinds of things that are necessary,” Isom said at a Port Commission meeting Tuesday. “They are not at the point where they can just deal with the added burden of anything related to a cruise ship being here in town.”

The Port, county and Astoria worked cooperatively on canceling the first half of what was supposed to be a record cruise ship season over concerns about the coronavirus. The visits could have helped the Port make up for the loss of log export revenue from a trade war between the U.S. and China.

In March, Isom said the Port would consider hosting cruise ships that need a temporary place to dock while voyages are suspended over the virus.

Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones said he and County Manager Don Bohn support the business concept of hosting idle ships for several months.

“Our only requirement would be that the crew, the minimal crew on the ship, would meet all the Coast Guard and public health requirements,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, it’s just terrible timing. If they could have got the ships in last week and tied up, it would be no problem at all.”

With most ports closed to cruise ship traffic through at least July, Isom expects the business opportunity will be around for a while. He expected the Norwegian ships would have stayed for at least that long, potentially earning the Port more than $1 million from services provided.

“Even if from a legal standpoint cruise ships are able to resume business, I do think from a public perception standpoint, there is going to be a hesitancy as restrictions are lifted to go jump on a cruise ship right away,” he said.

The Port still has 19 cruise ship visits with passengers scheduled for this year, starting in September.

Tags

Edward Stratton is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1719 or estratton@dailyastorian.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

Business Info
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News