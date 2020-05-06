Port planned to dock idle cruise ships in Astoria before virus outbreak

The Port of Astoria delayed plans to dock two idle cruise ships at Pier 1 after a coronavirus outbreak at Bornstein Seafoods.
The cash-strapped Port had an agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line to dock the Regatta and Seven Seas Mariner starting this week for up to $15,000 a day. The cruise line had arranged for medical services and transport, and to keep all crew on board, said Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, but the timing couldn’t have been worse.
The Port received a berthing notice from Norwegian on Saturday, Isom said, the same day Clatsop County publicly disclosed a worker at Bornstein Seafoods tested positive for the virus. At least 13 workers have tested positive so far.
Bornstein Seafoods has shut down seafood processing plants on Pier 1 and Pier 2 and advised more than 150 workers to shelter at home while awaiting more test results.
The Port and other local agencies chose to press the pause button on the lucrative business opportunity with cruise ships while the county Public Health Department responds to the outbreak.
“The county just wants to make sure they divert all their resources available to taking care of the outbreak, and doing the tracking, and those kinds of things that are necessary,” Isom said at a Port Commission meeting Tuesday. “They are not at the point where they can just deal with the added burden of anything related to a cruise ship being here in town.”
The Port, county and Astoria worked cooperatively on canceling the first half of what was supposed to be a record cruise ship season over concerns about the coronavirus. The visits could have helped the Port make up for the loss of log export revenue from a trade war between the U.S. and China.
In March, Isom said the Port would consider hosting cruise ships that need a temporary place to dock while voyages are suspended over the virus.
Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones said he and County Manager Don Bohn support the business concept of hosting idle ships for several months.
“Our only requirement would be that the crew, the minimal crew on the ship, would meet all the Coast Guard and public health requirements,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, it’s just terrible timing. If they could have got the ships in last week and tied up, it would be no problem at all.”
With most ports closed to cruise ship traffic through at least July, Isom expects the business opportunity will be around for a while. He expected the Norwegian ships would have stayed for at least that long, potentially earning the Port more than $1 million from services provided.
“Even if from a legal standpoint cruise ships are able to resume business, I do think from a public perception standpoint, there is going to be a hesitancy as restrictions are lifted to go jump on a cruise ship right away,” he said.
The Port still has 19 cruise ship visits with passengers scheduled for this year, starting in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.