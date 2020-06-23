The Port of Astoria is starting to reap the benefits of a new grant writer and is hoping more coordination at the federal level will provide support to recover from a coronavirus-induced recession and decades of deferred maintenance.
Shane Jensen, the Port’s former property manager, who is now a contracted grant writer based in Idaho, secured the agency more than $20,000 in cost reimbursements from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act through the state. The money reimburses the Port for staff time spent responding to the virus.
The Port, while efficient in operation and attracting millions in federal grants at the Astoria Regional Airport, has lagged behind other ports in securing maritime grants. The agency contracted Jensen and has focused more on strategic planning.
The state signed off on a four-year strategic business plan to stabilize the Port's finances, giving the agency a better chance of loans and grant support from Salem. The Port is now creating a capital improvement plan that will prioritize the most important projects, from stabilizing seafood delivery docks on Pier 2 to developing an expanded boatyard on Pier 3 in lieu of a log export business felled by a trade war between the U.S. and China.
“It’s becoming really clear that many grant applications are made much stronger by having a particular project substantiated in a planning document of some kind,” Jensen said.
The Port is figuring out which plans best fit the agency's needs, Jensen said.
The Port is partnering with Astoria to create a waterfront master plan as the Port determines how to revitalize the area around the West Mooring Basin, including offices, storefronts and the Astoria Riverwalk Inn. The Port has partnered with Warrenton in pursuit of a state grant to study wastewater issues at the airport.
The Port, like other special districts around the country, is hoping for more federal support in future coronavirus relief bills.
The $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, passed in the U.S. House and going before Senate in July, could provide significant support to local governments that have lost revenue during the pandemic. The trick is making sure special districts like ports and recreation districts are counted as local governments, said Mark Landauer, executive director of the Oregon Public Ports Association.
“Our association is working with a number of other associations across the country, attempting to ensure that special districts, including ports, are included in the definition of what a local government is, in order to be eligible for any federal monies coming to the state,” he said.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley — Oregon Democrats — have urged Senate leadership to include more support for maritime ports in the next coronavirus relief bill. U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, an Oregon Democrat who serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, is pushing for the federal government to use the $10 billion in the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund as a stimulus for ports needing relief.
Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency and one of the biggest lenders to the Port through the Infrastructure Finance Authority, employs a federal lobbyist in Washington, D.C. The agency is creating the concept of an Oregon Public Ports Federal Coordinating Committee to align the business models of Oregon ports with federal support.
“Ports expressed initial interest, but the group needs to reassess how individual port business models intersect with the federal government … and reconsider it from a statewide lens,” Stephanie Prybyl, the state’s ports director, said in an email.
Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, called the committee a big step forward in making sure ports aren’t forgotten as the U.S. tries to recover from the coronavirus.
“The ports end up falling into this weird category, these quasi-businesses that don’t have a lot of added expense but have had their businesses significantly impacted,” he said. “And so I think the formation of a committee like this to give us one powerful voice is going to be a step in the right direction.”
