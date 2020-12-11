Clatsop Community Action has canceled the 11th annual Project Homeless Connect over the coronavirus.
Every January, the event brings together over 40 nonprofit, government and faith-based agencies on the North Coast to offer services to the homeless.
"With heavy heart, CCA has decided to cancel Project Homeless Connect 2021 due to COVID," Viviana Matthews, the agency's executive director, said in an email to community partners this month.
"We want to make sure we promote safety and good health during these very difficult times. PHC 2022 will be at the end of January, 2022. CCA will have an informal outreach to the Clatsop County homeless population during the cold months ahead."
Matthews said the agency has purchased extra personal care items, including travel-size soap, dry shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste and weather blankets.
She is also working on getting gift certificates to fast-food restaurants. She is encouraging other agencies and businesses to reach out if they would like to participate in the informal outreach.
Matthews said Clatsop Community Action's outreach will also include introducing a new homeless liaison.
The idea of a countywide homeless services coordinator was born out of an Astoria task force on homelessness.
The liaison is intended to connect homeless people to social service agencies, gather data and address gaps. The position will be funded by Clatsop County, grants and other partner agencies.
The position was posted earlier this week. The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved $50,000 to provide funding.
"I know many homeless individuals in Astoria already received and are aware of services, but I can’t say the same thing about homeless individuals who reside in Warrenton and Seaside," Matthews said in an email.
She said she plans to introduce the homeless liaison to representatives in Warrenton, Seaside and Gearhart, and create a stronger partnership with the cities. She believes two people will ultimately be needed to better serve the needs of the entire county.
The Seaside City Council has recently initiated conversations seeking to understand and explore options for the city's homeless population.
