You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Publisher's Notebook: Local news matters

  • 0
News partnership

Kari Borgen, the publisher of The Astorian, and Graham Nystrom, the station manager at Coast Community Radio, have agreed to a news partnership on coronavirus coverage.

By now, you’re as weary as we are of COVID-19 dominating every aspect of our lives.

Truth is, though, there is news every day, usually every hour, that our communities need to know in order to make decisions with their families on how to protect their health, find services or help their neighbors.

That’s why newspapers are an essential service. We have remained at work this past week — armed with disinfectant and social distancing — sourcing and delivering local news, business information and answering your questions.

Our press and distribution facility prints and prepares not just The Astorian, but 10 other weekly newspapers that also need to get to their communities in Long Beach, Washington; Seaside; Warrenton; Cannon Beach and Manzanita; Tillamook; Lincoln City; Clatskanie; St. Helens and Wahkiakum, Washington.

Local news matters.

You need to know that we plan to keep printing these newspapers as long as we are not mandated to close. Our postmasters are prepared to deliver these newspapers for as long as they are allowed. “Until they tell me I can’t,” said Astoria postmaster Philip Padfield.

We’re in this together.

But as the events of the past week have shown us, sometimes that decision will not be ours to make. Your subscription to The Astorian includes free digital access to our website — dailyastorian.com — and our e-edition, the online replica of our printed edition. You can also access both of those digital news sites through our breaking news and e-edition apps on your smartphone.

But you need to sign up to get access to those features. We’ve produced a help video on our dailyastorian.com/subscribe-now page to help you register, or call us at 800-781-3214. A live person will answer the phone and answer your questions so that you can get complete access online. Take the step to register online to be sure that you will always have access to local news at dailyastorian.com.

Especially in times of uncertainty, local news matters. That’s why we’ve announced a news partnership with Coast Community Radio to share content and resources in print, on air and online to provide up-to-date, accurate, vetted and credible information. KMUN will read our stories on air, and we’ll host the six-minute KMUN local news program on our website dailyastorian.com. They’ll share stories at coastradio.org. Teamwork works.

You’ll find online and in print a grid listing local businesses that are open, their hours and services during the government restrictions. We’re providing the listings free to any business who needs to get the word out that they’re open for business. Please patronize them. We all need to do what we can to support one another as so many in Clatsop County will be faced with reduced income.

Speaking of reduced income, as our advertising dollars shrink with every event cancellation, we appreciate the continued support of our subscribers and advertisers who believe as we do that local news matters. If you’re not subscribing or advertising, I hope you’ll consider it.

Starting Monday, our office will be closed to the public except by appointment. We are still available to help you. Call us at 503-325-3211 to talk to us or make an appointment, look for our contact information at dailyastorian.com, or email me at kborgen@dailyastorian.com.

Kari Borgen is publisher of The Astorian.

Tags

Kari Borgen is publisher of The Astorian. Reach her at 503-325-4955 or kborgen@dailyastorian.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can someone who has been quarantined for COVID-19 spread the illness to others?

Quarantine means separating a person or group of people who have been exposed to a contagious disease but have not developed illness (symptoms) from others who have not been exposed, in order to prevent the possible spread of that disease. Quarantine is usually established for the incubation period of the communicable disease, which is the span of time during which people have developed illness after exposure. For COVID-19, the period of quarantine is 14 days from the last date of exposure, because 14 days is the longest incubation period seen for similar coronaviruses. Someone who has been released from COVID-19 quarantine is not considered a risk for spreading the virus to others because they have not developed illness during the incubation period.

Can the virus that causes COVID-19 be spread through food, including refrigerated or frozen food?

Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food. Before preparing or eating food it is important to always wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds for general food safety. Throughout the day wash your hands after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, or going to the bathroom.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated, or frozen temperatures.

Will warm weather stop the outbreak of COVID-19?

It is not yet known whether weather and temperature impact the spread of COVID-19. Some other viruses, like the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months. At this time, it is not known whether the spread of COVID-19 will decrease when weather becomes warmer. There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News