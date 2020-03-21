Publisher's Notebook: Local news matters

By now, you’re as weary as we are of COVID-19 dominating every aspect of our lives.
Truth is, though, there is news every day, usually every hour, that our communities need to know in order to make decisions with their families on how to protect their health, find services or help their neighbors.
That’s why newspapers are an essential service. We have remained at work this past week — armed with disinfectant and social distancing — sourcing and delivering local news, business information and answering your questions.
Our press and distribution facility prints and prepares not just The Astorian, but 10 other weekly newspapers that also need to get to their communities in Long Beach, Washington; Seaside; Warrenton; Cannon Beach and Manzanita; Tillamook; Lincoln City; Clatskanie; St. Helens and Wahkiakum, Washington.
Local news matters.
You need to know that we plan to keep printing these newspapers as long as we are not mandated to close. Our postmasters are prepared to deliver these newspapers for as long as they are allowed. “Until they tell me I can’t,” said Astoria postmaster Philip Padfield.
We’re in this together.
But as the events of the past week have shown us, sometimes that decision will not be ours to make. Your subscription to The Astorian includes free digital access to our website — dailyastorian.com — and our e-edition, the online replica of our printed edition. You can also access both of those digital news sites through our breaking news and e-edition apps on your smartphone.
But you need to sign up to get access to those features. We’ve produced a help video on our dailyastorian.com/subscribe-now page to help you register, or call us at 800-781-3214. A live person will answer the phone and answer your questions so that you can get complete access online. Take the step to register online to be sure that you will always have access to local news at dailyastorian.com.
Especially in times of uncertainty, local news matters. That’s why we’ve announced a news partnership with Coast Community Radio to share content and resources in print, on air and online to provide up-to-date, accurate, vetted and credible information. KMUN will read our stories on air, and we’ll host the six-minute KMUN local news program on our website dailyastorian.com. They’ll share stories at coastradio.org. Teamwork works.
You’ll find online and in print a grid listing local businesses that are open, their hours and services during the government restrictions. We’re providing the listings free to any business who needs to get the word out that they’re open for business. Please patronize them. We all need to do what we can to support one another as so many in Clatsop County will be faced with reduced income.
Speaking of reduced income, as our advertising dollars shrink with every event cancellation, we appreciate the continued support of our subscribers and advertisers who believe as we do that local news matters. If you’re not subscribing or advertising, I hope you’ll consider it.
Starting Monday, our office will be closed to the public except by appointment. We are still available to help you. Call us at 503-325-3211 to talk to us or make an appointment, look for our contact information at dailyastorian.com, or email me at kborgen@dailyastorian.com.
