Three days after Clatsop County declared an emergency over the coronavirus, Amy Green sent an email to the county Board of Commissioners warning about the potential risk at seafood processing plants.
“I would like to know what the board is going to do about the large seafood companies that have not stopped full crew production during this time,” Green wrote on March 19. “While I do not work there, my friends do, and they are still required to go to work (in an) environment where several hundred people are gathered on a daily basis, to this day.”
Nearly a month later, Jenny Pool Radway, the executive director of the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council, was even more direct.
Workers at Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria complained about a lack of safety precautions against COVID-19, she wrote in an email to the county on April 14.
“Any idea what we can do about this?” Pool Radway asked.
Emails and other documents obtained by The Astorian through the Oregon public records law show that the county and the state told Green and Pool Radway that little could be done.
Restrictions on seafood processing plants must come from the state, the county explained.
The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, after receiving a complaint from the Hispanic council on behalf of Bornstein Seafoods workers, said the state could not force seafood plants to provide masks and that businesses were not obligated to provide hand sanitizer. OSHA said the agency could not determine which businesses stay open, which workers are essential, or force businesses to send workers home if they appear sick.
The newspaper sought the records after outbreaks at Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria and Pacific Seafood in Warrenton in late April and early May were directly tied to 38 of the county’s 49 coronavirus cases. More than 80% of the seafood workers and their contacts who tested positive are Hispanic, a disproportionate pattern mirrored at workplace outbreaks across Oregon.
In an interview, Michael McNickle, the county’s public health director, defended the county’s preparation and response to the outbreaks.
“We were prepared for it,” he said. “We were prepared as early as February. We stood up our incident command system and our incident management team. So basically we were really waiting for that outbreak. And then when that occurred, we felt like we had all the people in the right places. The mechanisms were all working.”
‘Bad news’
Soon after Pool Radway’s alert in mid-April, staff at the county Public Health Department were invited by Bornstein Seafoods to tour operations at the Port of Astoria and hear the company’s strategy to face the pandemic and take care of workers, suppliers and customers. County staff also offered guidance.
During the tour in late April, a county staffer wrote to a colleague, they heard that Bornstein Seafoods developed a plan to increase physical distancing, provide masks, install plexiglass dividers, offer hand sanitation, stagger breaks and screen workers for symptoms of the virus.
The game plan after an outbreak: close and clean the plants, while the county conducted on-site testing.
In an email on May 1 with the subject line “Bad news,” McNickle informed County Manager Don Bohn and Assistant County Manager Monica Steele of an important detail about the county’s seventh coronavirus case after three weeks when no new cases emerged.
“So, we didn’t release this information — and shouldn’t until we know more — but the latest case (#7) works at Bornstein’s,” he wrote.
The county feared as many as 150 seafood workers — and an unknown number of their contacts — may have been exposed. County staff needed to quickly coordinate testing and contact tracing. “This may be a long weekend,” he wrote.
Records show county staff and company executives worked hand in hand over several days to test workers and identify contacts, as well as carefully craft the public messaging as Bornstein Seafoods temporarily closed two plants at the Port for two weeks.
At one point, McNickle shared with county leaders and county commissioners, the “Swab Squad” conducted 165 tests in less than four hours.
The outbreak at Bornstein Seafoods accounts for 23 of the county’s coronavirus cases — 19 workers and four contacts. The Oregon Health Authority puts the outbreak at 33 cases, reflecting people who are counted in Washington state.
‘Nope’
The Astorian has pressed the Public Health Department to disclose more information about coronavirus cases since the first reported local case in March.
Oregon, the county and cities on the North Coast imposed the most significant government restrictions since World War II to help contain the virus, ordering tourists to stay away, confining nonessential workers to their homes and triggering event cancellations, layoffs and business closures.
The county has resisted sharing details that might help explain who is at most risk for exposure when positive cases are announced, as well as geographic data to track the community spread of the disease.
“Our community is looking for information that can help them make decisions on how to protect their health in this pandemic,” said Kari Borgen, the publisher of The Astorian. “Public records can provide that insight by disclosing general information about how and where the virus has spread, including age ranges, zip codes and workplaces of positive cases.
“Email communications between public officials also provides a window into how they are acting to protect the populations they serve.”
After public records requests from the newspaper, the county agreed to release narrower age ranges of coronavirus cases consistent with the Oregon Health Authority, which help show the prevalence of the disease by age.
The county also disclosed coronavirus cases that involved the contacts of workers at Bornstein Seafoods and Pacific Seafood.
But the county denied a records request to disclose coronavirus cases by zip code, citing state laws protecting health information as confidential. The newspaper appealed to the district attorney, who sided with the county.
Under Oregon law, the Public Health Department can release statistical data during a public health emergency that does not reveal individually identifiable health information. In ruling against public records requests from the news media, the Oregon Department of Justice and the district attorney have held that while statistical data can be released, nothing in the law requires disclosure.
Even after the experience with Bornstein Seafoods, the county was reluctant to publicly disclose the potential for another outbreak at a seafood processing plant.
After learning the virus had hit Pacific Seafood in Warrenton, county staff exchanged a flurry of emails on May 8 about whether seafood processors are an essential service and what recourse the county had over testing and plant operations. McNickle wrote that he asked the state to contact the state Department of Agriculture and OSHA on a seafood worker’s behalf.
IntraFish, a media company that covers the seafood industry, reported that Pacific Seafood temporarily closed the plant after a positive test result.
A county spokesman asked McNickle in an email whether the county would put something out publicly on Pacific Seafood that day.
“Nope,” McNickle replied, copying Bohn and Steele on his response. “They called and they are doing their own testing through Signature Health in Portland Oregon tomorrow. We will get the results, and not have to do any of the work!”
‘I understand that this may be a hardship ...’
Pacific Seafood — part of Pacific Seafood Group, a Clackamas-based company among the most dominant in the fishing industry on the West Coast — took a different approach to the outbreak than Bornstein Seafoods.
Along with taking control of testing, Pacific Seafood shaped public messaging, confirming a positive test result to The Astorian on May 9 and eventually detailing the safety protocols to protect workers when the plant reopened.
For several days, though, the scope of the outbreak was unclear. The county received a few positive test results of Pacific Seafood workers who had been tested by health care providers, records show, while waiting for results from the company, which at one point tested 168 people in one day.
Behind the scenes, tensions escalated.
The sticking point was whether the close contacts of workers who tested positive for the virus had to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The county also had difficulty contact tracing because many of the workers who tested positive could not identify all of the other workers on their shifts. “We got things like ‘the white guy’ or ‘the short fat guy,’” one county staffer said.
To err on the side of caution, McNickle told Pacific Seafood all workers on the filleters’ day shift, production day shift, seafood processor day shift and cold room employees would need to self-quarantine.
“I understand that this may be a hardship for your organization,” he wrote.
But Pacific Seafood insisted the company would follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and precedent for essential businesses charged with maintaining the nation’s food supply. Workers who tested positive would quarantine, the company indicated, while workers who were negative would return to the plant on May 12.
A Pacific Seafood executive accused the county in an email of sowing confusion among workers about whether they needed to show up for their shifts, “causing significant business interruption and economic harm.”
Within an hour after the email, the county backed off after hearing from the Oregon Health Authority.
“We were basically told, ‘No, you can’t do that,’” McNickle said in an interview.
A county staffer later reached out to Bornstein Seafoods to say the county’s guidance on whether close contacts of positive cases had to self-quarantine had changed if there was another outbreak, “so that they did not feel singled out.”
The outbreak at Pacific Seafood accounts for 15 of the county’s coronavirus cases — 11 workers and four contacts.
‘We’re trying to do the right thing’
Green, who flagged the potential coronavirus risk at seafood processing plants in March, did not stop with the county. She also contacted the state Department of Agriculture, which oversees food processing.
“At least you guys have finally gotten word out to people,” she wrote in an email to The Astorian in early May after the Bornstein Seafoods outbreak.
Pool Radway, the executive director of the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council, believes the county did the best it could during unprecedented and trying circumstances. She was more critical of the state.
OSHA, which did not physically inspect Bornstein Seafoods, found sufficient evidence that the conditions described in the Hispanic council’s complaint had been corrected or no longer exist.
“Our concern is that OSHA didn’t handle this matter well,” Pool Radway said in an email. “LCHC was asked by Bornstein employees to file a complaint on their behalf because they didn’t feel safe at work, didn’t feel heard by their employer and feared retaliation.
“The LCHC mission is the equitable integration of Hispanic community members into the broader fabric of the Lower Columbia community. Equitable integration includes advocating for and amplifying the voices of Spanish speakers.
“This may ruffle some feathers but all employees have the right to feel safe at work,” she wrote. “Therefore, we filed the complaint on their behalf. OSHA, in turn, did not conduct an investigation nor did they speak to employees about working conditions, they just accepted the employer’s word of what had happened before the outbreak at their cannery.
“Now that the situation has been remedied and employees feel safe again, LCHC commends Bornstein for putting appropriate safety measures in place.”
Emails show the Public Health Department was sensitive to — but also sensitive about — the disproportionate impact of the virus on Hispanic workers. McNickle faced some criticism in May after telling county commissioners that Bornstein Seafoods had been following CDC guidelines but workers were not social distancing.
The county’s attitude shifted after the Pacific Seafood outbreak and the dispute over whether the close contacts of positive cases should self-quarantine. As outbreaks were reported at other workplaces across the state, with Hispanics disproportionately affected, the county took a more aggressive stand.
In a June 2 letter to the Oregon Health Authority, McNickle called for mandatory testing of essential workers paid for by companies and more frequent state inspections. He recommended the contacts of confirmed cases self-quarantine for 14 days while eligible for unemployment.
“It is counter to public health best practices and common decency to allow a vulnerable minority population to work in an environment that increases the chances of acquiring a potentially lethal disease,” he wrote.
McNickle, in an interview before he disclosed last week that he tested positive for the coronavirus, said the letter grew out of frustration and disappointment.
“We’re trying to do the right thing, and then on the flip side everyone goes, ‘Well, you didn’t do enough,’” he said. “But I keep saying, ‘I wasn’t allowed to.’
“And that’s what led me to writing that letter to OHA about when are you going to actually start taking care of the Latinx population? You give a lot of lip service to health equity and all this other stuff, yet time and time again, these outbreaks are occurring in these populations that aren’t getting what they need.”
