Recreational clamming closed to out-of-state visitors over virus concerns

Oregon will shut down recreational hunting, fishing, crabbing and clamming to people from out of state and urge residents to stay close to home when outside over concerns about the coronavirus.
The new restrictions take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday night to discourage travel this weekend.
Washington state closed fishing and hunting to residents and visitors until May 4, which Oregon fishery managers believe contributed to a bump in out-of-state clam diggers at North Coast beaches last weekend.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife received calls from rural communities concerned about people traveling to recreate and the potential impact on local medical and emergency services.
Recreational fishing for salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River is closed, but other seasons remain open.
“Some have asked us to close seasons to reduce travel,” Curt Melcher, the director of the Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in a statement.
Gov. Kate Brown issued a stay-at-home order in March to help contain the spread of the virus. But many people have traveled to the coast and other popular recreational destinations, loosely interpreting the state's guidance to stay close to home when they go outside to hunt, fish, walk or bike.
“We would like to keep seasons open to give locals an outlet during this difficult time, but that doesn’t mean it’s OK to travel to these communities,” Melcher said.
The state will refund spring bear and spring turkey tags to people from out of state, but anticipates that others who have already purchased 2020 licenses to hunt and fish will have other opportunities to do so later in the year.
The state continues to urge people to stay home.
“Stick close to home and fish at your local lake, pond or river and do not go crabbing or clamming unless you live on the coast, and then only to places where access is still open,” Melcher said.
Many coastal communities have restricted access to everyone, however.
Seaside has closed its beach. Clatsop County announced Thursday it would shut newly-installed gates at popular beach accesses at Sunset Beach and Del Rey Beach for the weekend.
Beaches north of Seaside remain open to people who want to take a walk, county officials noted.
“The closure is to discourage visitors from coming to Clatsop County and local communities,” a notice from the county stated.
Officials urge residents to respect Brown’s stay-at-home order and follow social distancing guidelines when outside.
“Large numbers of visitors crowding beaches and beach towns will result in further restrictions on public beach use,” the county warned.
Access to the beach is also already limited due to the closure of state parks, including popular beachfront parks like Fort Stevens State Park in Warrenton and Oswald West south of Cannon Beach.
