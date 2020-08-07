Financial assistance is available to Oregon fishermen and fishing-related businesses impacted by the coronavirus.
An application period for nearly $16 million in federal CARES Act funds has opened and extends through Sept. 8. The money is available to a wide range of fishing-related businesses, from small fishing vessels run by a handful of one or two people to large processing operations.
State leaders anticipate the federal funds will not be enough to address all the coronavirus impacts to the fisheries industry. They have provided an additional $2.5 million in state CARES Act relief funds.
Oregon’s fisheries are vital to the economic and cultural health of the state, Ed Bowles, fish division administrator for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in a statement.
“We know businesses on the front lines of these fisheries are hurting, and we hope these federal and state funds will help provide emergency relief for some of the pandemic’s impacts this past spring,” he said.
A number of North Coast fishermen homeport in Oregon, but fish in Alaska. These fishermen will be able to claim any losses they might have realized from their Alaska fishing, according to Oregon fishery managers.
For more information and for application materials, visit www.psmfc.org
