Restaurants and bars, closed to indoor dining to help contain the coronavirus, got a little good news this week with the state Legislature’s passage of new rules to allow to-go cocktails and cap home delivery fees.
Congress has also approved a new $900 billion stimulus bill, including $284 billion for a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program. The new round of forgivable loans could become available to businesses early next year, depending on whether President Donald Trump signs the legislation.
The new state provision allows bars and restaurants to sell up to two servings of alcohol in sealed containers with the order of a substantial food item. The bill also capped third-party delivery fees for food and drinks at 15% of an order’s value, and fees for ordering through an online third-party platform to 5%.
Elena Shern, the owner of Capricorn Pub and Fine Foods on Commercial Street, said she’s exploring to-go cocktails but doesn’t hold out much hope of them making a dent.
“People come here — come to Capricorn or any place in town or a bar — for the experience,” she said. “So when you don’t have the experience, to come and get a to-go cocktail … I just don’t see this as a big point of sale. People are just going to be at home, going to the liquor store and making their own cocktails.”
Shern has built plexiglass dividers along her bar, added outdoor seating and done everything else she can to accommodate ever-changing coronavirus rules. But since losing indoor dining, Shern said, she’s lost 75% of her business and laid off six employees.
“We have this beautiful place, and it’s empty,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
Terry Robinett, who owns Merry Time Bar and Grill and the Labor Temple Diner & Bar with her husband, Todd, said she hopes the state keeps a more flexible approach for bars through at least the summer. But the state’s new allowances are not enough to keep her businesses from hemorrhaging money without indoor dining, she said.
Robinett plans to open the Labor Temple when indoor dining returns, but said Merry Time would likely be closed through most of January until things stabilize and she doesn’t continually face the prospect of reopening and closing.
“That is killing us financially and emotionally,” she said.
The new round of Paycheck Protection Program loans is expected to open in early January. The first iteration of the program, while issuing $525 billion in aid before closing in August, quickly ran out of funds and contained loopholes that allowed large corporations to receive aid.
The new round of forgivable loans disqualifies publicly traded companies but still allows separate divisions of a larger company to apply. It caps loans at $2 million each, limits the size of businesses to 300 or fewer employees and expands the list of expenses a loan can be used for.
Lodgings and restaurants would be eligible for up to 3.5 times average monthly payroll, while other borrowers would be limited to 2.5 times their payroll.
Jason Brandt, the CEO of the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, said the passage of state and federal relief was a step in the right direction.
“It’s nice to have some relief on its way through the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as some extra tools for restaurants at the state level,” he said. “And then also an ongoing interest from Gov. Kate Brown to further assist the hospitality industry at the state level with additional relief as we turn the corner into 2021.”
In a press conference Tuesday, Brown signaled her support for helping restaurants and lodgings but said she will continue basing her decisions on government restrictions on science and data. Clatsop County is classified by the state as in extreme risk from the virus, the highest level of restrictions.
“The good news is, if Oregonians keep up compliance with safety protocols, we’re hoping to see more counties move into a lesser-risk level, which means that they’ll see their bars and restaurants open,” the governor said. “ ... The harsh reality is that the businesses that are closed in extreme risk are those businesses that are most likely to spread the virus.”