Restaurant and other business organizations say the $55 million promised by Gov. Kate Brown for pandemic relief is a good first step, but not nearly enough to prevent widespread closures caused by her temporary freeze to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Brown’s two-week statewide freeze on indoor and outdoor dining, indoor exercise and entertainment activities — and social gatherings of more than six unrelated people — took effect on Wednesday. It will last for four weeks in Multnomah County and possibly the rest of the Portland region.
The day before the freeze started, Brown’s office announced the federal CARES Act funds will be prioritized for businesses in the hospitality industry, those hurt by the freeze order, small businesses and those from Black, Native American and other historically disadvantaged communities. It will be distributed by the counties on a population basis.
“Our iconic main street businesses have sacrificed too much already in this pandemic,” Brown said.
“Our industry applauds the decision by Gov. Brown to create a $55 million relief fund with an emphasis on supporting hospitality businesses. The support represents a starting point for much needed federal action to assist Oregon’s restaurants and hotels in fighting through the upcoming months,” said Jason Brandt, the president and CEO of the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association, who had previously called for the Legislature to create a $75 million relief fund.
“We were very happy to see Gov. Brown set up this fund and appreciate that she is prioritizing the businesses that have been hardest hit by the new closures,” said Sandra McDonough, the president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry, whose organization opposed the freeze before it was announced. “We remain very concerned about the devastating impact the closures will have on small businesses across our state. Many may not survive this latest blow. While this fund won’t offset all of the inevitable business losses, it will help many.”
“It’s a start,” said Katy Connors, chair of the Independent Restaurant Alliance of Oregon, “but it will not go a long way with all the debt that’s already been created by the crisis and the shutdown that are occurring.”
The alliance is pushing for a special session of the Legislature in December to provide more relief and to legalize the sale of cocktails to-go.
On Wednesday, House Speaker Tina Kotek also called for a December special session of the Legislature.
Connors also said Brown’s ban on outdoor dining is especially unfortunate because many restaurant and bar owners recently have spent tens of thousands of dollars on tents, heaters and other equipment to cope with the wet weather. She noted that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee allowed outdoor dining to continue when he banned indoor dining earlier this week.
Brandt, McDonough and Connors all said that health experts agree that people not taking precautions at social gatherings are causing COVID-19 cases to spike in Oregon, not restaurants and bars.
Several state Republicans have also been critical of Brown’s freeze.
Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber, a Republican elected to state House District 32 in November, questioned why the governor’s executive order applies statewide.
“COVID-19 is a serious health threat and we all need to do our part, but once again all of Oregon, and especially small-business owners, are being saddled with some of the most restrictive rules in America.” Weber said in a statement. “I certainly understand that some hot spots in the state require additional measures, but to impose these restrictions statewide will destroy businesses, destroy families and ruin the lives of countless people in rural Northwest Oregon.”
Weber believes businesses in counties with lower numbers of cases should remain open.
“We can address this virus effectively by allowing counties with low infection rates to keep our businesses open and operating safely, while also immediately taking up liability protections for business owners which were proposed by Democrats and Republicans in the last session,” she said. “If the governor insists that this ‘freeze’ order is the only way to address the current COVID-19 surge, she also needs to provide a plan to compensate business owners she shuts down.”
