The American Song, a river cruise ship that was set to stop at the 17th Street Dock in Astoria on Saturday, will not arrive after Oregon prohibited all passenger-carrying cruise ships from state ports through late July over the coronavirus.
The state's prohibition comes as all but three of the nearly three dozen oceangoing cruise ships expected this year at the Port of Astoria have been canceled because of Canadian restrictions.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a no-sail order for oceangoing cruise lines lasting until July 24. The order prohibits cruise ships from taking on passengers and returning to cruising schedules.
Local officials received word from the Oregon Heath Authority on Tuesday night that the state would follow the CDC’s guidance.
“As is the case in other close-contact environments, cruise ships facilitate the transmission of COVID-19,” a release from the health authority said. “The dynamics of passengers and crew intermingling in a semiclose setting are particularly conducive to high coronavirus transmission rates often witnessed on cruise ships.
"The difficulty of decontaminating numerous high-touch surfaces contribute to the high transmission rate. It is, therefore, imperative that the cruise ship ban be maintained for the foreseeable future.”
In early June, the state approved Clatsop County to enter a second phase of reopening from virus restrictions, allowing larger gatherings and a more diverse array of businesses to reopen with enhanced sanitation and limited capacity. The second phase also allowed for cruise ship visits, albeit with a lack of guidance from the state.
River cruise companies began putting together safety protocols and vetting them with state and local officials. American Cruise Lines announced its new 184-passenger vessel, the American Song, would leave Portland on Saturday and arrive in Astoria later in the day as part of a Columbia River cruise to Clarkston, Washington.
“As I understand it in a nutshell is that the state … decided to look at the river cruise ships from a statewide perspective, given the length that the river cruises are traveling and the ports along the way,” County Manager Don Bohn said.
Bohn said the length of the prohibition on cruise ships will depend on the virus.
Oregon has experienced a surge in cases recently, breaking single-day records.
Union County, which had an outbreak tied to a church, voluntary agreed on Wednesday to move back to phase one restrictions, the first county to retreat.
Gov. Kate Brown announced that Multnomah County, the state's largest by population, could enter phase one on Friday, but, starting next Wednesday, people in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk and Lincoln counties would have to wear masks in grocery stores and other businesses as precautions.
The CDC’s no-sail order on cruise ships was originally issued in March and set to expire in April. But the federal agency extended it another 100 days to July 24, or until the expiration of the national public health emergency or a rescission of the order by the CDC director.
The Port has canceled all but three scheduled cruise ship visits from what was supposed to be a record-setting season. The Oceania Regatta on Sept. 19, the Seven Seas Mariner on Oct. 1 and the Norwegian Sun on Oct. 15 are the only cruise ships still scheduled to visit Astoria.
Will Isom, the Port's executive director, said the cancellations are related to the prohibition Canada has placed through October on cruise ships with more than 100 people. Most oceangoing cruise ships coming through Astoria are transiting north or south to and from Canadian or U.S. waters.
"This, in effect, was the final straw that caused cancellations of Alaskan cruises for the remainder of the year," he said.
