American Cruise Lines, which runs cruises along the Columbia and Snake rivers, is planning a return to Astoria on Saturday.
The company’s 184-passenger ship, American Song, will leave Portland on Saturday at 75% capacity, provided it can get signoff from the state, and arrive later in the day at the 17th Street Dock. It would be one of the first cruises since the industry was shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Local officials have banned passenger-carrying cruise ships since March over concerns of increasing local exposure to the virus. But Clatsop County officials said in a statement Monday they are not opposed to river cruises returning, provided they follow guidelines set by the state.
“The county, city and Port are OK moving forward, depending on a clear understanding of how sick passengers will be addressed,” the statement said.
Officials with Gov. Kate Brown’s office were not immediately available for comment about what sort of protocols they are negotiating with cruise companies.
American Cruise Lines is the largest domestic cruise company in the U.S., offering both river and nearshore cruises. The City Council agreed last year to lease the eastern portion of the 17th Street Dock to the company, giving it priority docking rights and the job of scheduling ships.
Alexa Paolella, a spokeswoman for American Cruise Lines, said the company hopes to restart cruises this weekend in the Pacific Northwest, followed by the Mississippi River and Alaska in July.
American Cruise Lines outlined a series of new measures on its website to make passengers safer, from voluntarily reducing the capacity on all ships to an agreement with Vikand Solutions, a maritime medical company that will screen passengers. The cruise company pointed out several advantages with its smaller, domestic ships, such as increased space for guests, separate ventilation systems and water filtration systems for each stateroom.
Paolella said American Cruise Lines also reached out to passengers to ensure they were willing to sail under the increased coronavirus protocols, considering its clientele skews older and is more at risk from the virus.
The return of river cruises comes after local officials prevented the Port of Astoria from hosting mostly empty oceangoing cruise ships and crews, idled globally amid the pandemic. The opportunity could have made the Port around $15,000 a day, according to Will Isom, the agency’s executive director.
“At this point, I would be surprised if that opportunity resurfaces,” Isom said Friday. “At this point, those vessels have pretty much settled in. So unless there’s a reason to move one of them, I don’t see them coming to Astoria.”
Isom said large, passenger-carrying cruise ships are more likely to be a part of a third phase of reopening the state, when there is a reliable treatment for the coronavirus.
