Saddle Mountain, closed for more than a year in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, is open to hikers again.
A small campground at the trailhead remains closed to overnight visitors, however, and ongoing maintenance issues mean there is not a functioning water system at the site.
Hikers are encouraged to pack in their own water, said Ben Cox, Nehalem Bay Unit manager for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Chemical toilets are available at the parking lot.
Saddle Mountain, with a summit of 3,290 feet, is the tallest peak in Clatsop County. Rare wildflowers grow on its slopes and there have been efforts in recent years to reintroduce endangered Oregon silverspot butterflies in the area.
The natural area was heavily damaged in the ice storm that hit the North Coast in February. A team of rangers and an inmate work crew spent considerable time just clearing the road to the parking lot and trailhead.
Besides ongoing maintenance issues, the state has looked at problematic spots along the steep trail that leads up the mountain, though it is unlikely there will be a major overhaul of the trail anytime soon.