CANNON BEACH — A sandcastle competition that usually draws thousands of visitors to the North Coast will go virtual again this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event usually acts as a kickoff to the summer tourism season, but with vaccine distribution still unfolding slowly across Oregon and Clatsop County in the state’s extreme risk category, there was some question about whether people would feel comfortable gathering in large groups even several months from now.
If there’s suddenly a “miracle cure and COVID is no longer a concern,” the competition may move ahead as normal.
But, said Jim Paino, the executive director for the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, “We’re trying to be realistic about that.”
For now, organizers are planning an event that is not contained to one day or even one location and can safely include many people.
The 57th Annual Sandcastle Contest will begin June 5 and run through Sept. 6. Entrants can build their sandcastle anywhere: in Cannon Beach, at a local beach if they live elsewhere on the coast or even in a sandbox in their backyard. People will submit photos of their creation for judging.
“Really the whole world is available to build your sandcastle,” Paino said.
Contest organizers do not allow any kind of preservatives, adhesives or colors.
“We want the event to be really eco-friendly,” Paino said. “When the tide comes in and washes them out, we’re back to our normal beach.”
Last year, organizers had to quickly change plans when it became clear — between early concerns about the coronavirus and then Gov. Kate Brown’s restrictions on large gatherings and events — that even pushing the contest into September wouldn’t work. The contest was held online, but organizers ended up only having a few months to figure out what they would do.
This year, they are hoping to get word out earlier and even find ways to hold some of the traditional events that were a part of the contest, such as live music.
The event usually draws around 50 sandcastle entries with teams and builders constructing often elaborate sculptures out what is naturally available on the beach: mostly sand and water. Thousands of people typically descend on Cannon Beach for the single-day event.
This year, contest organizers still hope to award medals to winning sandcastle entries.