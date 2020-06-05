CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce's 56th annual Sandcastle Contest will be virtual this year due to the coronavirus.
People can build a sandcastle sometime between June 13 and Sept. 7 and submit a photo or short video to enter to win the contest. There will be winners in two categories: 'With Haystack Rock' and 'Without Haystack Rock.'
For more information, visit the chamber's website.
The Cannon Beach Fat Bike Festival has been postponed to the weekend of Oct. 16.
The North Coast Culinary Fest has been postponed indefinitely.
