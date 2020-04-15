You are the owner of this article.
Scandinavian festival canceled over virus concerns

53rd-annual event was planned for June

The Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival, one of the North Coast's most popular cultural traditions, is canceled over concerns about the coronavirus.

The 53rd-annual festival was scheduled from June 19 to June 21 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. The festival association and the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association announced the decision Wednesday night.

Bonfire

The 53rd-annual Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival is canceled because of the coronavirus.

“The Scandinavian Midsummer Festival is a time we come together to celebrate the long summer days and our heritage through music, dance, food and community,” Tony Larson, the festival's chairman, and Carla Oja, the chairwoman, said in a statement. “It will still be a time to celebrate. We recommend people plan a midsummer celebration at their homes with their family this year."

They encouraged people to enjoy Scandinavian culture and post pictures on social media.

The organizers said vendors who paid for space at the festival will receive refunds.

The next Scandinavian festival is in June 2021.

The festival's court was introduced at a presentation in March at Astoria High School shortly before the threat of the coronavirus led to government restrictions on public gatherings.

Several prominent annual events, such as the Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival and the Astoria Sunday Market, have been canceled or postponed because of the virus.

The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce has not publicly announced the fate of the 35th anniversary celebration of the iconic film, “The Goonies,” scheduled from June 4 to June 7.

“Will the celebration be different than originally promised? Yes, most likely. Will the event be canceled or rescheduled? We don’t know yet, but this is a possibility,” said a message in March from the chamber on the event’s website. "Even so, we’re working on plans to celebrate the occasion with you in other ways.”

Edward Stratton is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1719 or estratton@dailyastorian.com.

