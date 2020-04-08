Schools closed through the end of the school year over virus

Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that public schools in Oregon will be closed through the end of the school year because of the coronavirus.
The state closed K-12 schools in March as a precaution to contain the spread of the virus, forcing school districts to turn to technology and other measures to continue student education remotely.
Brown’s announcement follows Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, who issued a similar order on Monday.
Brown acknowledged the challenges and isolation school closures pose to many families, but said it is “impossible to adhere to social distancing measures in our classrooms in our schools.”
The Oregon Department of Education will honor work students have completed through March and provide a pathway to graduation for seniors, the governor said.
All high school seniors on track to graduate prior to the closure will receive passing grades for their courses.
“I refuse to punish students … because they could not attend classes for a little over two months,” Brown said.
For students who did not have a passing grade in mid-March and need time to improve grades in order to graduate, Brown is asking school districts to find creative ways to get these seniors “the extra attention they need to get across the finish line.”
Brown also extended an existing executive order for postsecondary educational institutions, instructing them to follow social distancing measures through the end of the term.
In Clatsop County, school districts have been preparing for remote learning in recent weeks.
The Astoria School District distributed more than 750 learning packets to students on Monday and established a distance learning website earlier this month for students across its four schools.
It is not clear yet if graduation ceremonies and other official milestone events students may participate in during their senior year will be able to continue as scheduled.
“This is a real challenge and frankly we don’t know if those will be able to be held this year,” Colt Gill, the director of the Oregon Department of Education, said.
The state’s guidance to school districts is to consider rescheduling these events or look at other alternatives to celebrate seniors’ achievements.
Teachers will continue to reach out to families on a weekly basis through the end of the school year, Astoria School District Superintendent Craig Hoppes wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday.
District staff are “acutely aware of what this decision means to our students and, in particular, our graduating seniors,” he wrote.
“This is a challenging time for our district families, students, teachers and staff, as well as our nation and the world,” he added. “Over the last month, I have personally witnessed the heart, promise and resilience of our people and I am confident that we will come out of this stronger than before. We are all in this together.”
North Coast school districts anticipated Brown’s announcement.
Still, said Seaside Superintendent Sheila Roley, “It was hard news to hear when we got it.”
Most school districts are not sure yet what they will do for graduation ceremonies. Astoria hopes to have a plan in place by May 1. In Seaside, Roley said she knows celebrations will not be the same.
“We’re not quite sure what they will look like, but we will absolutely be doing something for seniors,” she said.
Of the Astoria School District’s 1,915 students, Hoppes says teachers and staff have contacted all but 40 and are working to connect with these last few. They are also working to connect families to basic services beyond academics.
Hoppes has seen the need for food and other day-to-day supplies continue to grow.
“We have the capacity to help them but it’s just a challenge because people have needs that they didn’t have three weeks ago,” he said.
