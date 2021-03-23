New, relaxed state rules on social distancing at schools during the coronavirus pandemic could bring more students back into North Coast classrooms.
As buildings reopened to students this school year, many school districts faced a shortage of space.
Previous state guidelines dictated that people needed to maintain 6 feet of distance between each other. Additionally — and even more challenging for most North Coast schools — districts needed to provide 35 square feet per person in classrooms. All of this limited how many students could return to school at a time and for how long each day.
But on Monday, on the heels of new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and research that showed low risk for transmission of the coronavirus in schools, Oregon leaders eased these space restrictions. Now, in certain circumstances, as little as 3 feet is allowed between students and the state eliminated the 35 square foot per person requirement entirely.
“With the new recommendations for physical distancing from the CDC, I know I join students, parents and educators across Oregon in welcoming the news that months of scientific research clearly demonstrates the risk of COVID-19 transmission is low in schools,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement Monday.
It is up to individual schools whether they want to take advantage of the new allowance and there are some restrictions. For instance, county case metrics must be at a low rate before schools can relax distance requirements at the middle school and high school levels. School staff are still required to maintain a 6-foot distance from students and other staff at all times.
Craig Hoppes, the superintendent of the Astoria School District, plans to discuss the matter at a special school board meeting next week. The district had only recently begun a phased return of students to regular in-person instruction after beginning the school year online because of the pandemic.
Leaders in the Knappa School District are still discussing what they will do, too.
The new flexibility about classroom space may help bring more in-person learning at the high school in particular at the start of the next quarter in April, Superintendent Bill Fritz said.
“While the flexibility may help with a more prompt return to school, the district plans to be judicious with reducing these distances for safety reasons,” he said.
And bus capacity is still an issue, he noted. The school district is actively looking for more bus drivers. Transportation remains a significant challenge for Astoria, as well.
Tom Rogozinski, the superintendent of the Warrenton-Hammond School District, expects his district will take full advantage of the state’s new distance allowances. He expects the biggest change will be seen at the high school.
He estimates that the relaxed rules would allow the district to bring high schoolers back into classrooms every day for the rest of the school year.
Even as the school year enters its final months, this could be a significant, positive change for students. A number of them struggled with distance learning. Educators saw a marked improvement in their engagement and then their grades when they were able to return to classrooms even on a limited basis, Rogozinski said.
While some logistical challenges remain to bringing students into classrooms more often and for potentially longer periods of time, Rogozinski pointed to another issue.
“While we’re really excited about the opportunities created by these updates, there’s a tendency to let our guard down, potentially,” he said.
Protocols around frequent hand-washing, mask wearing and other precautions have worked, he said.
“We want to be thoughtful even as we look at the shift from 6 (feet of distance) to 3 feet," Rogozinski said. "… If we are going to go this route, how do we continue to make it safe?”