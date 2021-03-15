A year after they had to leave school abruptly because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, many Astoria middle school and high school students returned to classrooms last week.
The return, approved by the school board in February, only allows students on campus for a limited number of hours each week. But it puts the school district on track to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order calling for Oregon’s students to resume full in-person or hybrid classes.
“One year later, thanks to the work and smart choices of Oregonians to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, I am so pleased to see over 174,000 students back in the learning environment that serves them best: in-person instruction,” Brown said in a statement Friday.
“While parents can keep their children in distance learning if they choose, this order will give every Oregon student the option to return to school this year.”
The shift back to some in-person learning hints at a return to normalcy. The rate of positive cases in Clatsop County remains low and school leaders anticipate that an announcement from the state later this week may further ease restrictions, allowing even more students to return.
Still, North Coast school districts expect other markers of the pandemic — like masks and social distancing — to continue into next school year. In fact, they are planning on it.
But nothing is certain.
Stimulus money
The school districts have received federal stimulus money, and will receive even more. That money, philosophically at least, is intended to go toward boosting educational opportunities and addressing inequalities among students’ access to education because of the pandemic.
But if certain distancing requirements and other restrictions continue, districts say they will likely have to put some of the money to basic operations like staffing and transportation.
Even now, not all students who would like to return to school are able to do so. In Astoria, for example, the physical size of classrooms and state guidelines on social distancing constrain how many students can attend.
Astoria also faces significant transportation hurdles. The school district has long struggled over the years to hire enough drivers and secure the necessary number of buses, but pandemic-related restrictions have exacerbated the issue.
Under state rules, the district can only put so many students on a bus and must separate students into cohorts in classrooms and on buses. In a normal school year, the district might run around 24 or 25 bus trips to get students to school. This year, the district is running nearly double that number.
“If they loosen (social distance rules) up and do it in a safe manner, that will allow us to be able to free up the bus schedule to get more kids in session,” said Craig Hoppes, the superintendent for the Astoria School District.
Seaside faces similar issues, said Superintendent Susan Penrod. She said among the biggest challenges to bringing back all students full time are social distance requirements, including the need to provide 35 square feet per student in a classroom.
“If that is loosened up, that does allow for more students,” she said.
The Warrenton-Hammond School District, which has had students in classrooms consistently when possible since the start of the school year, is able to bus students in, but faces challenges when it comes to sustaining the staff it built up to meet the needs of the school year.
The school district created extra classrooms and hired more teaching staff as state social distancing requirements meant they had to spread students out across multiple classrooms.
“We know (school) could be what it is now,” Superintendent Tom Rogozinski said. “We could continue that, except that it’s financially tough to sustain.”
Bill Fritz, the superintendent of the Knappa School District, doesn’t expect much clarity from the state on what districts should plan for until August. He does expect masks to continue to be in the mix. As for everything else — “we’ll pivot when that comes.”
The state has been learning along with school districts throughout the pandemic, Hoppes said, but he hopes any new guidance will be provided in a “timely manner that allows us to plan appropriately.”
“School districts are a big machine,” he said. “You just don’t turn on a dime and change overnight.”
Pandemic-era changes
Some school districts do plan to hold on to certain pandemic-era changes, regardless of state guidance.
Throughout the pandemic, there have been concerns about the toll of distance learning on students’ emotional well-being, whether they were engaged with classes and which students were being left behind through online schooling.
The pandemic also led some families to question how they wanted to educate their children, and the best way their children learned. Some were worried about exposure to the virus and returning to school too soon. Others found they craved more flexibility. They turned to home schooling, online academies, online charter schools or the online coursework offered through school districts.
Now, as certain districts open up to allow more students back in-person, administrators know there are a number of students who thrived online and families who discovered remote learning worked well for them.
Knappa, Warrenton and Astoria all plan to offer online schooling into the future. The Seaside School District may also continue with an online option, but will survey families before making a decision.
Rogozinski knows some of the families in his school district prefer an online alternative but don’t want to completely disconnect from the school district.
In Astoria, children who stay online will still be a part of the district, able to participate in extracurricular activities in-person like any other student. Right now, about 25% of district students have opted to stay entirely remote — a statistic reflected in other districts across the county and state.
While that number will likely go down next school year with more students returning in-person, Hoppes anticipates some will want to continue online.
“We know that we have to do something to support those students next year, and I think for years to come,” he told school board members at a recent meeting.
“It’s just a way we’re developing education as we go,” he added, “and if we don’t we’ll end up losing those kids.”