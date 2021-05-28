More North Coast teachers and school district staff who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus are allowed to go maskless in certain situations.
The change in masking policies at several school districts comes on the heels of updated guidelines from the state.
At a special meeting Thursday, the Knappa School District board signed a new memorandum of understanding with the Knappa Education Association that allows vaccinated employees to forgo masks when they are in a workspace alone or when they are around other vaccinated staff when students are not present. They still must stay socially distanced and the school will check their vaccination status.
The Astoria School District also updated its policy, allowing vaccinated staff to go maskless when students are not present or mingle, maskless, with unvaccinated — masked — coworkers.
Thursday was the first day of the updated policy. Not everyone was ready. “The change is weird,” said Craig Hoppes, the Astoria superintendent.
For more than a year, face masks have been fogging up eye glasses, impeding peripheral vision and making it difficult to hear and understand one another. But it turns out the seemingly simple act of removing them is not so easy for some people.
Some Astoria staff, after verifying their vaccination status, opted to keep their masks on — which is fine, Hoppes said.
“You work so hard to get masks on people, now it’s hard to get them off,” he said.
But this hesitancy is part of why he opted to move forward with easing mask restrictions in the school district just weeks before the end of the school year. He wants to give people time to get used to yet another change.
“For us, everything we do is a slow transition to ‘somewhat normalcy,’” Hoppes said. “By doing this, it just gives us opportunities to move forward.”
Knappa Superintendent Bill Fritz estimates that around 75% of the school district's employees are vaccinated. This estimate is based on the initial lists of employees who signed up for vaccine appointments through the district earlier in the year and what Fritz has been told by employees who sought out vaccine appointments on their own.
Knappa’s school year is extending late into June and some employees told Fritz they were comfortable going without masks now that they were vaccinated.
To mask or not to mask within the parameters agreed on by the school district and the education association is optional, however.
“Some of our staff members are still wearing masks and we respect that,” Fritz said.
In the Knappa School District, students, staff, volunteers or visitors can remove their masks for outdoor activities. People must still wear masks or other types of protective mouth and nose coverings when in school buildings.