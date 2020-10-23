School districts are weighing options for in-person classes as the uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic stretches deep into fall.
The Astoria School District began the school year online in September but will begin phasing in a small number of students to in-person classes by early November.
Superintendent Craig Hoppes anticipates no more than 15 students to start. These will be students who, because of their individual challenges or because of the class they're participating in, need one-on-one or in-person instruction.
The school board has not set a definitive timeline for bringing all or even many students back. The school district will keep a close eye on coronavirus case metrics and any return to classrooms will be gradual, Hoppes said.
If the case metrics remain steady, the Warrenton-Hammond and Knappa school districts are hoping to bring some students back for in-person and hybrid instruction.
Warrenton, which reopened to all grades in September, shut down school buildings and switched to distance learning following a major outbreak at the Pacific Seafood plant.
Now the school district plans to bring back students in kindergarten-through-third grade beginning Wednesday, according to Superintendent Tom Rogozinski.
Seaside schools had hoped to shift to a hybrid model and offer a mix of in-person instruction with online classes by the end of October. But now, the school district will continue with online-only classes through early December.
For now, school staff and administrators are looking at other ways students can connect in person.
In Astoria, the school district has hosted after-school activities for students across grade levels. Participation is not required. Instead, the activities, which range from yoga to origami lessons, are intended as a safe, social outlet.
This week, the district rolled out a roster of physical activities at locations around Astoria for students, with bussing available to those who need transportation.
At a recent school board meeting, Hoppes, school principals and board members expressed their concern for students during this peculiar school year. A number of students are struggling with the unprecedented isolation from their peers and teachers, principals said.
“I am significantly concerned about the mental health and socialization of our students,” said Lynn Jackson, the Astoria High School principal.
He asked the board to continue allowing administrators and teachers to explore options like the engagement activities.
Hoppes noted that while he and others stayed home from the workplace for several months after schools closed in March because of the coronavirus, he was eventually able to return to his office.
“I got to go back to work,” he told the school board. But, he added, “we’re asking our kids to stay in the same spot they were last spring and don’t socialize.”
