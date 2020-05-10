top story

Seaside braces for demonstration against virus restrictions

Event planned for the Prom

  • 2

SEASIDE — City officials and residents fear a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions planned at the Prom at noon on Saturday could serve as a flashpoint.

Reopen the Coast describes itself as dedicated to “stopping the revocation of individual and business rights in the state of Oregon.” More than 200 people indicated interest in the three-hour gathering led by Haley Adams, an activist in Portland’s alt-right.

Haley Adams

Haley Adams in a YouTube video advocating for reopening the beach.

Reopen the Coast is “a peaceful event and not a protest,” Adams said. “It’s just a gathering of folks speaking and not creating any harm.”

Others aren’t so sure.

Ties between the organizers and the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer — groups that have been involved in violent clashes in Portland — are strong enough to concern city officials.

“We aren't Proud Boys nor Patriot Prayer,” Adams said. “We are individuals.”

But, Adams added, she has “nothing bad” to say about the Proud Boys or Patriot Prayer.

“It’s definitely on our radar,” Jon Rahl, Seaside’s public information officer, said.

"They have zero reason to be in our community,” Jimmy Griffin, of Seaside Brewing Co., said of the organizers. “We don’t need these people coming into our community lecturing us on our First and Second amendment rights. They’re not contributing one positive thing to what we’re doing here. They’re just here hoping to cause chaos like they do everywhere else.”

The local Facebook group, Seaside OR Reopening Discussion, reposted the event invitation to a clamor of remarks.

David Posalski, the administrator of the Facebook group, said the group has no affiliation with Reopen the Coast, and he asked organizers to cancel the event.

Portland resident and co-organizer Kareem Jamahl Patton said he was “fed up” with Gov. Kate Brown’s response to the pandemic. “Do you really think shutting down their economy helps the state of Oregon as a whole? I'm not convinced,” he said.

Patton said the lockdown restricts beach access to those who own homes on the coast. “Literally only very wealthy people are allowed to visit the beach,” he said.

Seaside protest

Miles Rudduck, left, at a protest in Seaside in April.

Astoria resident Miles Rudduck, who joined in a Seaside beach closure protest in April, said the effects of the lockdown outweigh the risk of the virus’s spread.

“I’d say you’re risking your life by not getting out and getting vitamin D,” Rudduck said. “You’re risking your life by not getting out and enjoying yourself emotionally. I would say that for me to get out, if I do an extra trip to the store and spend a little bit of money, I might be saving one of my friends from losing his business.”

People are going to die “no matter what,” Rudduck said. “Staying home and watching this happen is much worse than getting out and living their lives.”

The City Council is expected to discuss reopening the beach on Monday night. Will participants at the demonstration violate city orders if the beach remains closed on Saturday?

“That is something that we will probably see as it plays out live,” Rudduck said. “I think these things kind of unfold as they unfold.”

Griffin said Seaside “literally needs to ignore these people. Let them come out and film each other giving each other coronavirus. We need to stay home and let this pack of screaming seagulls tear each other apart.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

ORCOAST
Jack Kram

And another thing to ponder is Kate Brown of course kept alcohol and Lotto open because of all the money she makes from them, whoa what do you know Griffin has alcohol sales. Also just a side note our gas highest in nation again because of brown and tax machine, on east coast gas is 1.26 a gallon

Report Add Reply
ORCOAST
Jack Kram

Jimmy Griffin says these people have zero reason being in the community, talking about biting the hand that feeds you M r. Griffin I hope "these people" remember you when it's time to visit seaside after all over.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

Business Info
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News