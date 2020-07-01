SEASIDE — A Seaside city councilor has given his voice to a simmering backlash against government restrictions intended to stem the spread of the coronavirus, claiming “our entire way of life has been systematically destroyed.”
Seth Morrisey read a written statement during a City Council workshop on Monday night and later shared it on Facebook, where the post attracted hundreds of responses.
His comments, the most extensive objection to government restrictions by an elected official in Clatsop County, came shortly after Gov. Kate Brown required that masks be worn in indoor public spaces statewide and called for Fourth of July celebrations to be kept small and local.
“Over the last three months I’ve watched in horror as our entire way of life has been systematically destroyed. It started with a small request, lock down for 15 days to slow the spread. We complied,” Morrisey said.
“Then the lockdown intensified. It started with many of our great businesses being labeled ‘nonessential.’ Next, they shut down our events at our newly remodeled convention center. Next, it was restaurants and bars that were forced to close. Next, it was schools and sporting events that could no longer operate safely and students needed to learn ‘virtually.’ Next, hospitals were closed and left empty in many areas while many people that needed care — including family members of mine — were left unable to get treatments, in many cases treatments that would have saved their lives.
“Then, churches and other religious gatherings were deemed unsafe and forced to close. Charities and other organizations had to cancel fundraisers causing major hardship for the most vulnerable in our community, which we just learned at our budget committee meetings. We lost our access to our state parks, national parks, beaches and other public spaces. We then lost access to our trails and waterways. In many areas fishing, clamming and hunting was banned in order to slow the spread of course.
“Now, as we sit just less than 48 hours from the forced masking of our population. I have to ask, how long will our great restaurants and bars be able to continue to operate? If it’s too dangerous for me to walk into a building without a mask on, how long until the governor closes restaurants and bars back down?
“Today, the governor tweeted, that people should ‘Please keep your 4th of July celebrations small & local,’ basically encouraging people not to travel. If travel is once again banned, how can a tourist-based community like ours survive? One thing that needs to be made clear, none of these problems have been caused by COVID-19. These problems have been caused by government’s response to COVID-19 and I’m concerned that the cure has now become far worse than the disease.”
Government leaders, he said, should be looking at the lack of hospitalizations and reported deaths since reopening the economy instead of the increasing number of cases.
“So, I guess the question I will ask this council today is this,” he said. “Does the threat of COVID-19 rise to the level of destroying our entire economy, our charities, our families and our entire way of life? I don’t think it does.”
Mayor Jay Barber said the topic would be added to the agenda for an upcoming City Council meeting.
Elected officials in Clatsop County have mostly tried to have a unified approach in response to the pandemic. While some elected officials have been critical of Brown’s decisions, no one has publicly challenged government restrictions to the degree of Morrisey’s statement.
Morrisey, first elected to the City Council in 2014, leads Morrisey Productions, a video production company.
On Tuesday, Brown extended the coronavirus emergency for 60 days amid a surge of new virus cases throughout the state.
“The choices we make will determine if Oregon flattens the curve of new COVID-19 infections, or sees a devastating spike in cases that overwhelms our hospital capacity next month,” Brown said on Twitter. “What happens next is up to all of us.”
