Second Bornstein Seafoods worker tests positive for the coronavirus

Another worker at Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria has tested positive for the coronavirus, the eighth case in Clatsop County.
The woman is between 50 and 59 years old. According to the county, she was tested locally for the virus before the Public Health Department screened employees at the seafood processor on Saturday after learning on Friday that a worker — a man in his 40s — tested positive.
The two workers have been placed in quarantine at home, according to the county.
The county said the test results of other Bornstein Seafoods workers are expected from the state testing lab on Monday or Tuesday. The workers tested have been placed in quarantine or told to self-isolate.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,680 cases and 109 deaths from the coronavirus statewide as of Sunday morning.
The health authority tracked 524 test results in Clatsop County, including seven of the positive cases.
Andrew Bornstein, the co-owner and vice president of the seafood processor, said that the main plant on Pier 1 at the Port of Astoria was shut down on Friday. A second plant on Pier 2 was isolated from the main plant and has not been shut down.
In an interview with The Astorian on Sunday, the male worker at Bornstein Seafoods who tested positive described the onset of the virus.
“I thought it was a cold because I had worked with water from a tank that was filled with ice,” said the man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “I started to feel really strange in my face and my eyes. The next day I began to lose the taste for flavors. And after that, I began to feel the symptoms of the flu, headaches and chills.”
About two weeks ago, a week after the onset of symptoms, he decided to no longer work, a difficult decision for the father of two.
“That’s one of the pressures that we feel as Hispanics, the need to work. But I was just not feeling good, and I decided to not work,” he said.
He said his breathing worsened, and he developed a dry cough. His daughter reached out and arranged for a screening at Providence Seaside Hospital, where he was tested for the coronavirus on Wednesday.
“I don’t know what to say,” he said of knowing he has the virus. “It’s something you cannot believe.”
Since Wednesday, he has been at home in quarantine with his family. Down to only a slight cough, he’s hopeful to end quarantine after seven days with no symptoms. Then come the concerns of how he’ll pay for medical bills without health insurance.
“We haven’t paid yet,” he said. “We are waiting for the bill. They told me I can apply for financial aid at the hospital.”
Bornstein Seafoods falls under the protections of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which reimburses employers of fewer than 500 with tax credits for providing paid sick leave for issues related to the virus.
Bornstein said the company has been giving employees the IRS forms to fill out for benefits.
