Days before the launch of their new summer fundraiser, the Shipwrecked Music Festival, the United Way of Clatsop County's board was called to an emergency meeting.
A health care administrator was pleading with organizers to cancel the event. The administrator shared concerns that large-scale outdoor gatherings like the Clatsop County Fair had contributed to the surge of new coronavirus cases.
“They shared insights with what’s happening at the hospital, patients overflowing into the hallway and ER patients needing to be screened outdoors,” said Kassia Nye, the United Way's executive director. “When this information came to light, the United Way board started discussing what it would feel like if we contributed to that issue.”
Katrina Morrell Gasser, the board president, said the uncertainly left the board conflicted. The fundraising organization wanted to prioritize the health and safety of the community, but had also already paid $15,000 out of pocket to host the event.
The Clatsop County Public Health Department reported more than a dozen local outbreaks last week, but had not released details tracing infections back to specific places or events.
The Astorian first asked the county about potential virus cases at the county fair in the days after the fair wrapped up on July 31. The newspaper did not get a response until Thursday afternoon.
"Public health has linked some local COVID-19 cases to the 2021 county fair, but has not determined a specific number or particular fair event or events because of the many overlapping events, workplaces and households that many of the individuals had contact with before and after the event," Tom Bennett, a county spokesman, said in an email.
According to Morrell Gasser, the board had diverse opinions about how to proceed. One concern was that even though United Way would require all festival attendees to wear masks, the organization had limited options to enforce the rule as there is no state or local mandate to mask at outdoor events.
“Who is to say an affected person doesn’t abide by our request to wear masks, and our requests to socially distance? All it would take is one person,” Nye said. “If one person gets sick, if one person dies, that would be on us.”
Ultimately, the board put the decision to a vote Wednesday night. The majority voted to cancel.
“It was heart-wrenching. I’m going to try not to cry when I say this, but we know that our nonprofits are in need of support,” Morrell Gasser said. “We know that our community is need of support.”
In the past, United Way has relied on its most popular fundraiser, Iron Chef Goes Coastal, to raise money for more than a dozen local nonprofits. According to Morrell Gasser, the 2019 event raised $100,000 for nonprofits. The DINE UNITED campaign they created last fall during the pandemic took in minimal funds.
The potential of losing money during a difficult fundraising year has prompted organizers to ask sponsors and ticket-holders to consider making a donation instead of a refund if possible. Ticket prices for the event ranged from $20 to $65.
“After we cover the expenses the vendors need to take from us, those donations will go back to the nonprofits,” Morrell Gasser said.
In Cannon Beach, Public Coast Brewing made a similar decision to cancel their HAYDAY! beer fest due to concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the virus. The festival was planned for Aug. 28, and, according to the brewery's website, ticket-holders will be receive full refunds.